Sheffield United’s Reda Khadra not phased by early pressure as Blades set early Championship pace

The 21-year-old, pictured, struck deep into second-half stoppage time to give Paul Heckingbottom’s side all three points in a 1-0 win at Swansea City on Tuesday evening.

As the ball crashed against the back of the net, Khadra raced towards the away supporters to celebrate as the visiting substitutes added to the jubilant scenes.

The Blades are now unbeaten since their opening-day defeat at Watford and have picked up 20 points from the last 24 on offer.

And Khadra, whose match-winning strike was his first for Sheffield United since his loan move from Brighton and Hove Albion, says he won’t worry too much about the Blades’ league position.

"I don't mind having pressure,” he said.

"We will just keep going and not think about any pressure, we just want to enjoy it and try and win every game.”

Reflecting on the opening weeks of United’s season, he continued: "It is an unbelievable start and it is well deserved.”

Sheffield United's Reda Khadra celebrates scoring the winning goal with team-mate Rhian Brewster (right) during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Swansea.com Stadium, Swansea. Picture: David Davies/PA Wire.

Khadra scored five goals and provided four assists in 28 appearances on loan at Blackburn Rovers last season and hopes his goal in Swansea is the first of many.

The German was also keen to credit the impact of Rhian Brewster, who picked up the ball inside his own half before teeing up Khadra to fire over the on-rushing Steven Benda.

"I am happy to help the team and score in the last minute, so I am buzzing,” he continued.

"The pass from Rhian was unbelievable. I was just waiting for the moment to score my first goal and hopefully there are many more to come.”

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom celebrates with goalscorer Reda Khadra after the Sky Bet Championship match at the Swansea.com Stadium, Swansea. Picture: David Davies/PA Wire.

In other news, defender Max Lowe is expected to be out for a number of months after injuring his hamstring earlier this month.

Lowe was forced off 29 minutes into the Blades’ 2-0 win at Hull City on September 4 as scans revealed a significant injury which could keep him out until the Championship pauses for the 2022 World Cup.

He will not require surgery, which manager Heckingbottom said was the best-case scenario for the player but confirmed his time on the sidelines would be significant.

“It is not good news but it is the best outcome we could have had. It is a huge hamstring injury but we don’t need surgery,” said Heckingbottom.

"It probably only saves us four to five weeks but we are still talking months.

"In terms of what it could have been, it is probably the best outcome. When that is your good news when speaking to a physio – that’s the situation we find ourselves in.

"But the boys on the pitch are doing fantastic.

"The average age on the bench was about 20-years-old. It doesn’t mean the expectation drops.

"We will battle on. Until the cavalry arrives, we will keep going.”