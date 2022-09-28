Sheffield United's Rhian Brewster handed welcome fillip by England U21 chief

It came from someone who knows him fairly well in England under-21 manager Lee Carsley.

The Unitedites among a Bramall Lane crowd of just under 11,000 did not see as much as they wanted to with Blades striker Brewster coming off the bench just 19 minutes from time in the Young Lions' 3-1 friendly victory over Germany.Their appetites had been whetted by the sight of Brewster netting 2-0 early goals in the 2-0 win over Italy four nights earlier.The 22-year-old is still awaiting for his first domestic goal of the season for the Championship leaders. But his international feats might just serve as a timely tonic for him, certainly in the eyes of Carsley.

More especially with the way he struck his second goal in the victory over the Italians in Pescara.

Sheffield United and England under-21 striker Rhian Brewster. Picture: PA

Carsley, who spent a brief spell as assistant boss at United in the short-lived David Weir era of 2013, said: "We spoke about this the other night.

"The way he (Brewster) took his second goal against Italy, you wouldn't think (he struggled for goals domestically).

"He's not a player who is struggling for confidence, far from it. He just needs opportunity now and the more he can be on the pitch the more chance he'll have.

"I really enjoy working with Rhian. We are really lucky with the players that we get because we see them at their best because they are really motivated to play for England."

The Blades contingent of Brewster and loan midfielders James McAtee and Tommy Doyle also entered the fray from the bench against Germany, with the former able to look back at a particularly 'strong camp' according toCarsley.

He continued: "Rhian was always going to play some part of the game, whether he started or got the last bit of the game.

"The main thing is that Rhian has had a really strong camp. I thought he looked sharp when he came on and could have scored.