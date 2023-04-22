Sheffield United’s stars unable to shine in player ratings but no disgrace in defeat to Manchester City

Riyad Mahrez scored a hat-trick and although the Blades will be disappointed by his first two goals, they did not disgrace themselves in the FA Cup semi-final.
Wes Foderingham - was actually well protected but made a good save to turn a Bernardo Silva shot around the post and could do little to stop the goals 6
George Baldock - did well to minimise the threat of Jack Grealish 7
Anel Ahmedhodzic - not a game where he could show his qualities going forward 6
John Egan - the ever-reliable centre-back was a crucial part of the rearguard action at 0-0 7
Jack Robinson - defending balls from out wid was an important job in the first half and the big centre-back did it well 6
Max Lowe - caught out badly for the second goal, probably the product of a tired mind 5
Sander Berge - a couple of breaks to the byline but like the team as a whole, he was unable to cause City enough problems defensively 6
Oliver Norwood - unsurprisingly unable to get the time he needs on the ball 6
John Fleck - the midfielders possibly have the hardest job against Pep Guardiola’s side but he put in a good shift 6
Daniel Jebbison - won an important header to release aioli an Ndiaye early on but ultimately it was his mistake that opened the door to City from the penalty spot 5
Iliman Ndiaye - unable to beat Stefan Ortega at a very early corner and had few opportunities to show off his skills 6
Substitutes
Oli McBurnie (for Jebbison 57) - will be disappointed he did not start 5
Billy Sharp (for Fleck 66) - did his best to take the fight to City but a pass to McBurnie shortly after the third goal just pushed him too wide 5
Jayden Bogle (for Baldock 75) - game was lost when he came on 5
Ismailia Coulibaly (for Ahmedhodzic 75) - ditto 5
Chris Basham (for Berge 75) - run-out was a reward for his loyal service 5
Not used: Davies, Clark, Arblaster, Brooks