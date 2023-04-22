All Sections
Sheffield United’s stars unable to shine in player ratings but no disgrace in defeat to Manchester City

Sheffield United battled games at Wembley but as expected, they were no match for the class of Manchester City.

Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 20:18 BST
TOUGH TASK: Sheffield United's George Baldock was up against Jack GrealishTOUGH TASK: Sheffield United's George Baldock was up against Jack Grealish
TOUGH TASK: Sheffield United's George Baldock was up against Jack Grealish

Riyad Mahrez scored a hat-trick and although the Blades will be disappointed by his first two goals, they did not disgrace themselves in the FA Cup semi-final.

Wes Foderingham - was actually well protected but made a good save to turn a Bernardo Silva shot around the post and could do little to stop the goals 6

George Baldock - did well to minimise the threat of Jack Grealish 7

Anel Ahmedhodzic - not a game where he could show his qualities going forward 6

John Egan - the ever-reliable centre-back was a crucial part of the rearguard action at 0-0 7

Jack Robinson - defending balls from out wid was an important job in the first half and the big centre-back did it well 6

Max Lowe - caught out badly for the second goal, probably the product of a tired mind 5

Sander Berge - a couple of breaks to the byline but like the team as a whole, he was unable to cause City enough problems defensively 6

Oliver Norwood - unsurprisingly unable to get the time he needs on the ball 6

John Fleck - the midfielders possibly have the hardest job against Pep Guardiola’s side but he put in a good shift 6

Daniel Jebbison - won an important header to release aioli an Ndiaye early on but ultimately it was his mistake that opened the door to City from the penalty spot 5

Iliman Ndiaye - unable to beat Stefan Ortega at a very early corner and had few opportunities to show off his skills 6

Substitutes

Oli McBurnie (for Jebbison 57) - will be disappointed he did not start 5

Billy Sharp (for Fleck 66) - did his best to take the fight to City but a pass to McBurnie shortly after the third goal just pushed him too wide 5

Jayden Bogle (for Baldock 75) - game was lost when he came on 5

Ismailia Coulibaly (for Ahmedhodzic 75) - ditto 5

Chris Basham (for Berge 75) - run-out was a reward for his loyal service 5

Not used: Davies, Clark, Arblaster, Brooks

