Sheffield United's World Cup star Iliman Ndiaye eyes dream move to France

The 22-year-old, born in France, joined the Ligue 1 outfit in 2010 before leaving four years later. He moved to Boreham Wood in 2016 before being signed by Sheffield United in 2019. He has enjoyed a breakout year with the Blades, scoring nine goals and providing two assists in the Championship this season.
He scored seven times in 30 appearances last term. The forward made his debut for Senegal earlier this year and was included in the African nation’s World Cup squad. He provided an assist in the group-stage win over Qatar and started in the 2-1 win over Ecuador and was again named in the starting line-up against England, as the Three Lions advanced with a 3-0 victory.
Speaking to French-based journalist Said Amdaa, Ndiaye revealed his ambition to one day return to Marseille: “I'm an Olympique de Marseille fan. I dream of going back there to become a Marseille legend, I can't stop thinking about it. And even if it's not now, if it's in several years, I will continue to work.”
Ndiaye’s stock has risen considerably in the last six months. He is the Blades’ joint top-scorer this term alongside Oli McBurnie. He penned a new deal at Bramall Lane last year and is contracted at the club until the summer of 2024.