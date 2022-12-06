Sheffield United's World Cup star Iliman Ndiaye eyes dream move to France

Sheffield United star Illiam Ndiaye has revealed that he 'dreams' of returning to Marseille one day after spending part of his youth career with the French club.

The 22-year-old, born in France, joined the Ligue 1 outfit in 2010 before leaving four years later. He moved to Boreham Wood in 2016 before being signed by Sheffield United in 2019. He has enjoyed a breakout year with the Blades, scoring nine goals and providing two assists in the Championship this season.

He scored seven times in 30 appearances last term. The forward made his debut for Senegal earlier this year and was included in the African nation’s World Cup squad. He provided an assist in the group-stage win over Qatar and started in the 2-1 win over Ecuador and was again named in the starting line-up against England, as the Three Lions advanced with a 3-0 victory.

Speaking to French-based journalist Said Amdaa, Ndiaye revealed his ambition to one day return to Marseille: “I'm an Olympique de Marseille fan. I dream of going back there to become a Marseille legend, I can't stop thinking about it. And even if it's not now, if it's in several years, I will continue to work.”

Senegal's forward #13 Iliman Ndiaye celebrates after Senegal's forward #18 Ismaila Sarr (not seen) scored their team's first goal during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group A football match between Ecuador and Senegal at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on November 29, 2022. (Photo by OZAN KOSE/AFP via Getty Images)

