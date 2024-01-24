More significant for the Blades could be that Tuesday's Premier League opponents Crystal Palace could have Jordan Ayew back in their ranks after Ghana's early exit.

Mauritania won their first ever game at the tournament to knock Algeria out in the group stages.

It is the second tournament running that the two-time champions have gone out before the knockouts.

RETURNING: Sheffield United left-back Yasser Larouci

Larouci is one of two Blades at the tournament, along with Tunisia's Anis Slimane.

The 23-year-old has been an unused substitute in all three of his country's matches, and has only played a bit-part at club level since joining on loan from Troyes in the summer.

Larouci has only made two starts and four substitute appearances in this season's Premier League, although one of those starts came under current manager Chris Wilder at Aston Vila before Christmas.

He was one of two left-backs on loan at Bramall Lane at the start of the season and it was telling that in explaining why Luke Thomas was sent back to Leicester City, Wilder did not mention the Algerian.

"Luke did a good job for us but we had Max (Lowe) and Rhys (Norrington-Davies) coming back (from injury), and we're positive that will be okay with the way he's trained and the advice we've had from the medical department, (although) there's absolutely no guarantees,” he said.

"Ben Osborn can play in that position as well so we've got cover, it freed a couple of quid up for us to move around and it frees a domestic loan as well, which we felt was important with the competition and the cover we've got.

"(Auston) Trusty's played left-back for us, Robbo (Jack Robinson) can play left-back at a push so we've got plenty of cover in that position."

Tunisia need to beat South Africa on Wednesday to have chance of making the knockouts after one point from their opening two matches.

Anis Slimane played in both, the first on the right of a three-man midfield, the second as part of a front two in a 1-1 draw with Mali.

Slimane is another who has struggled to make a big impact in his first season of English football after making a £1.2m move from Brondby in the summer but having been an unused substitute in Wilder's first game, he was involved in all the others before heading to the tournament, making two of his three Premier League starts in the final three matches of the year.

Ghana's surprise exit, which cost manager Chris Hughton his job, means Ayew should be back to play for Palace when Sheffield United are the visitors on Tuesday.

Ayew started all three games at the tournament and scored two penalties in the 2-2 draw with Mozambique which could not keep them in the tournament.

He has been a regular starter for the under-pressure Eagles this season, scoring two league goals.

The picture for Hull City will be clearer on Wednesday, with Adama Traore's Mali on course to win their group but Jeam Michael Seri's Ivory Coast needing favourable results to qualify as one of the best third-placed teams.