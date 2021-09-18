Slavisa Jokanovic seeking more 'killer instinct' despite Sheffield United win

Sheffield United manager Slavisa Jokanovic pictured at Hull City. Picture: PA.

SHEFFIELD UNITED manager Slavisa Jokanovic admitted he was not entirely satisfied despite seeing his side secure their first away win of the season at Hull City - which took their haul of points to seven from a possible nine in an uplifting week for the Blades.

A clinical first-half header from Billy Sharp, in his 300th appearance for United, put United ahead on 18 minutes, with the veteran missing a chance to add to his tally before the break when Hull keeper Matt Ingram guessed right to save his penalty.

A second-half double from an unlikely source in John Egan cruise into a 3-0 lead just past the hour mark, but the Tigers - with ex-Blades forard Tyler Smith impressing from the bench - hit back when Keane Lewis-Potter netted.

United, backed by 3,500 supporters, still managed to see the game out in relative comfort, but tough taskmaster Jokanovic, whose side have scored 11 goals in their past three matches, clearly wants more.

Jokanovic, who said that Sander Berge missed the game with cramp after being injured in the warm-up after originally being named in the side, said: “We have had a good week and scored 11 goals and we have showed our potential and got seven points.

“But I need to see more of a killer instinct and we need to finish opponents off and not give them situations for free and an opportunity to come back into the game.

“I am satisfied with performance and three points but it's not enough

“I want my people to be happy but we need to be ready for serious work now to push hard. They have shown a signal that they can be competitive. But I need more time and more push and more trust and more self confidence.

“With all respect, Hull is not our rival for what we are fighting for and we cannot be at this level all the time

“The only thing I am not happy with was we allowed them chance to come back into game