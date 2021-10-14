Slavisa Jokanovic's pep talk to Sheffield United striker Rhian Brewster after dismissal

Brewster has endured a fraught time since joining the Blades from Liverpool in a £23.5m deal in October 2020 and another potential confidence-sapping moment has now arrived by virtue of his sending off in the Young Lions' Euro 2023 qualifier this week.

The 21-year-old, who has scored just once in his time at Bramall Lane, received his marching orders following an incident with Andorra captain Eric Vales, who appeared to feign injury.

Brewster returned to his club in midweek and Jokanovic has spoken with him about his dismissal and also had a positive conversation with the player which has stressed his importance to the team this season and the development he needs to make in the weeks and months ahead.

Sheffield United striker Rhian Brewster, pictured scoring his only goal for the Blades against Carlisle in August. Picture: PA.

It chiefly revolved around Brewster's need to be more tactically adaptable, with the player himself having stressed that he is happy to play wherever Jokanovic deems fit.

On the sending off, Jokanovic, speaking ahead of his side's Championship home game with Stoke City on Saturday, said: "It sometimes happens, he needs to focus and concentrate more in this type of situation. He can avoid this kind of situation, but the referee took a decision.

"He will learn from the situation for the future.

"I am confident about all the players, we can’t stop and he (Brewster) is one of the most talented English players.

"He needs to open his mind. You asked me about Lys (Mousset) and Oli (McBurnie) and Didzy (David McGoldrick) and Billy (Sharp), there’s a lot of strikers but we try and find some balance and play him (Brewster) in a No.10 or a winger.

"All of them are looking to be on the field and play the game and he needs to find a capacity for himself in different roles. He started yesterday with us, it’s necessary for him to open the mind and work to be more useful for the squad and the team."

Meanwhile, Jokanovic says that midfielder Sander Berge will again be sidelined for Saturday's game alongside Oli Burke and Luke Freeman.

George Baldock will be assessed, but McBurnie, Mousset and McGoldrick are all available.

On Berge, the Blades chief commented: "He won’t be available, he needs more time.

"The last time he stopped and start, but we need to start one time more and he won’t be available for the game. It’s around 10 days out but we will see exactly what will happen, it’s not the first time for him and he won’t be available for the next game.

"We have to check Baldock still. Burke and Freeman still aren’t working with us.