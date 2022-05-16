Steve Cooper provides positive injury update for Nottingham Forest ahead of Sheffield United clash

Jack Colback, who scored the opening goal in Saturday's 2-1 win at Bramall Lane, Ryan Yates and Steve Cook all returned from injury as Forest beat the Blades in South Yorkshire.
Keinan Davis made his comeback as he came from off the bench, to complete his return from a hamstring injury.
Yates had been out with a shoulder problem and was down holding it in the latter stages of the game but Cooper says the issue is not serious.
“He’s in the same place as he was before the game. He was fit enough to play and it certainly hasn’t got any worse,” said Cooper.
“There isn’t anything new from the game. We were carrying a few injuries going into it, with the players who were unavailable yesterday.
"There’s no changes from yesterday. There’s the normal bumps and bruises, and a little bit of fatigue from the game.
“But that’s very normal for the day after a game. I’m fairly sure we’ll be as we were for the first leg.”
Forest are to remain without Lewis Grabban (hamstring) and full-back Max Lowe (groin), who would not have featured regardless as he is on loan from Sheffield United.