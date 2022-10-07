Stoke City boss Alex Neil without four key players against Sheffield United

Sam Clucas will miss out again with a hamstring injury, while Harry Souttar is continuing his recovery from an anterior cruciate ligament tear.

Gavin Kilkenny (groin) and Jacob Brown (muscle) are also expected to be absent.

Harry Clarke, who marked his return from a shin injury by coming off the bench to rescue a point in Stoke’s midweek draw at Burnley, will be pushing for a start.

Stoke have contended with a number of injury problems this term and when asked when he could get a full squad back, Neil responded: “I'm not quite sure.”

Sander Berge and George Baldock are both set to miss Sheffield United’s trip to Stoke.

Baldock (side strain) and Berge (knee) picked up injuries in the Blades’ defeat against QPR on Tuesday.

Anel Ahmedhodzic (thigh) is closing in on a return, but Saturday’s match will come too soon for the Bosnia defender.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 05: Alex Neil, Manager of Stoke City reacts during the Sky Bet Championship between Burnley and Stoke City at Turf Moor on October 05, 2022 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)