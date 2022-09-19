The number-crunchers have Middlesbrough finishing sixth despite currently being in the relegation zone.

FiveThirtyEight try to use very scientific formulae updated after each game to predict individual matches and the season as a whole, but the problem with – the joy of – football is there are so many variables.

Position Team Points 19th Rotherham United 55 20th Coventry City 55 21st Birmingham City 54 22nd Blackpool 54 23rd Hull City 52 24th Huddersfield Town 50

DIFFERING FORTUNES: The super-computer has Sheffield United and Hull City leaving the Championship by different routes

Under Danny Schofield Huddersfield picked up just four points from their first eight Championship matches but a good or bad appointment as his replacement will have a big bearing on their chances of staying in the division.

The super-computer predicts the Terriers will finish bottom with 50 points, which would be a record high in the three-points-for-a-win era.

It has Hull two points above in 23rd.

The super-computer seems to think Rotherham's start to the season is a bit of a fluke. They are a point outside the play-off places with a game in hand.

It expects them to beat Wigan Athletic then pick up just 38 more from their last 36 games, finishing 19th, but momentum can take teams a long way, as Huddersfield and Barnsley showed by reaching the last two play-offs.

Middlesbrough and Sheffield United supporters will be hoping it is on the money.

Position Team Points 1st Sheffield United 88 2nd Norwich City 84 3rd Burnley 76 4th Watford 74 5th West Bromwich Albion 71 6th Middlesbrough 65