Super-computer Championship predictions gloomy for Huddersfield Town and Hull City but positive for Sheffield United and Middlesbrough as Rotherham United tipped to collapse
Data experts are tipping Hull City and Huddersfield Town to be this season's Championship bottom two, and Rotherham United to survive relegation by a point despite going into the international break in eighth.
The number-crunchers have Middlesbrough finishing sixth despite currently being in the relegation zone.
FiveThirtyEight try to use very scientific formulae updated after each game to predict individual matches and the season as a whole, but the problem with – the joy of – football is there are so many variables.
|Position
|Team
|Points
|19th
|Rotherham United
|55
|20th
|Coventry City
|55
|21st
|Birmingham City
|54
|22nd
|Blackpool
|54
|23rd
|Hull City
|52
|24th
|Huddersfield Town
|50
Most Popular
Under Danny Schofield Huddersfield picked up just four points from their first eight Championship matches but a good or bad appointment as his replacement will have a big bearing on their chances of staying in the division.
The super-computer predicts the Terriers will finish bottom with 50 points, which would be a record high in the three-points-for-a-win era.
It has Hull two points above in 23rd.
The super-computer seems to think Rotherham's start to the season is a bit of a fluke. They are a point outside the play-off places with a game in hand.
It expects them to beat Wigan Athletic then pick up just 38 more from their last 36 games, finishing 19th, but momentum can take teams a long way, as Huddersfield and Barnsley showed by reaching the last two play-offs.
Middlesbrough and Sheffield United supporters will be hoping it is on the money.
|Position
|Team
|Points
|1st
|Sheffield United
|88
|2nd
|Norwich City
|84
|3rd
|Burnley
|76
|4th
|Watford
|74
|5th
|West Bromwich Albion
|71
|6th
|Middlesbrough
|65
It has tipped Boro to finish sixth with 65 points and Sheffield United as title favourites (38 per cent).