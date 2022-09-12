Swansea City to be without three players for visit of Sheffield United on Tuesday night

Both players are recovering from shoulder injuries and are likely to be out until after the international break.

Cullen was hurt after coming on as a substitute against Queens Park Rangers earlier this month, while Latibeaudiere suffered his injury during a 2-2 draw with Millwall on August 16.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liam Walsh, meanwhile, remains sidelined, but Swans boss Russell Martin has no other injury concerns ahead of the Blades’ visit.

"It’ll be another week or two until he’s back with the squad. He’s absolutely fine through his rehab,” said Martin of Latibeaudiere.

"Liam Cullen is going to miss a similar time frame to Joel. He’s in a good place with that.

"The rest of the guys are looking good. They’ve all trained really well, there’s been a really good energy.

"We’ve had some brilliant moments on the training pitch and meetings about performance. It’s been really good and hopefully we can keep that going."

Swansea City manager Russell Martin is expecting to be without three of his squad members against Sheffield United. Picture: Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images.

Billy Sharp could be back in the mix for United following an ankle problem. The veteran striker is back in training with the Championship leaders, continuing his progress after suffering the injury against Middlesbrough last month.