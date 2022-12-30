The amazing stat that shows the dominance of Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United in 2022

Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday will end 2022 with their respective promotion bids well on track.

The Steel City rivals both endured play-off heartbreak at the end of the 2021-22 campaign, as they were beaten in the semi-finals of the League One and Championship play-offs. The pair ended 2022 on a high as the Blades won 2-1 at Blackpool to increase their lead over third place in the Championship to 11 points, putting them in a strong position for automatic promotion.

The Owls won 2-0 against Port Vale to move level on points with Ipswich Town in second place in League One, as they remain third only on goals scored.

Following the respective wins for the Sheffield rivals, they are the two clubs with the most points in English football in 2022 – with the Owls claiming 97 during the calendar year with Sheffield United picking up 92.

SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 26: Paul Heckingbottom, Manager of Sheffield United applauds the fans following victory in the Sky Bet Championship between Sheffield United and Coventry City at Bramall Lane on December 26, 2022 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Wednesday manager Darren Moore praised his side’s resilience after two goals from Michael Smith saw them beat Port Vale to maintain their push for promotion. Smith was on target from the penalty spot in the 30th minute and added a stunning second goal after 70 minutes.

Moore said: “It was a satisfying win. A real tight game. I was really pleased with the resilience shown. I think we deserved to be ahead from the penalty spot and came out second half a lot better.

“The way we kept the ball was exceptional. We stayed resolute throughout. Smith’s second goal was excellent. I’m pleased for him because he’s worked hard for us and got his reward this evening. We did our job tonight, so it’s a great three points.”

Meanwhile, Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom, who only took over at Bramall Lane in November 2021, challenged his side to increase their lead over the chasing pack in the Championship after beating Blackpool.

DERBY, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 03: Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore salutes the fans after the Sky Bet League One between Derby County and Sheffield Wednesday at Pride Park Stadium on December 03, 2022 in Derby, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

He said: “It’s a big gap over third, but we want to improve it, we want to keep winning. The more we get now, the harder the work, the better we perform, the more sacrifices we’re willing to make the better position we’re going to be in come the end of the season.

