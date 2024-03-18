'The application has been unbelievable' - Sheffield United Women's boss full of praise as Blades ease relegation fears

The Blades had been sucked back towards the relegation zone in the women’s second tier, and needed a big week to give themselves a chance of surviving relegation.

They did just that by starting with a strong performance in a 1-0 defeat at high-flying Crystal Palace last Sunday week.

And then they built on that with two huge performances at Bramall Lane, first by defeating bottom club Watford 1-0 on Wednesday night in a relegation six-pointer, and then by beating Palace 2-0 in the return fixture on Sunday.

Bex Rayner, right, and Sheffield United recorded two big wins at Bramall Lane over the last week (Picture: Stu Forster/Getty Images)

The two wins move the Blades seven points clear of the bottom two with four games remaining.

"I think that’s the proudest I’ve been whilst I’ve been at this club for the last four years,” said Turner, whose Blades are back at Bramall Lane on Sunday for the visit of another struggling team in Reading.

"That was a really tough week with three games.

"I think Palace are the best team in this league, so from that point of view, to ask us to go and put shifts in for those and have a big game against Watford in midweek where we knew we needed to win, I think to show that performance today and get that result against that team is fantastic.

"The application of the girls have put in has been unbelievable.