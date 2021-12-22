The Wilder effect: How Middlesbrough and Sheffield United have reaped instant rewards after managerial changes

Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

But the combination of an extremely tight Championship and both clubs adopting Chris Wilder principles – at the Riverside, where he replaced Warnock, and Bramall Lane where Paul Heckingbottom has taken over – has seen them go from lower mid-table to genuine play-off contenders in weeks. Huddersfield Town have taken a step back for them.

It was not just their most recent wins – Boro’s third in four unbeaten matches, the Blades’ fourth on the trot – or beating teams (Bournemouth and Fulham) who looked guaranteed automatic promotion a few weeks back, but the manner which is brewing excitement.

Heckingbottom called the 1-0 at Fulham a statement win – “not that we are bothered about that”. But statements will matter to players who have needed telling for some time they could be promotion contenders if they just stopped feeling sorry for themselves. Even he admitted it was “a big, big thing for us”.

Sheffield United's Iliman Ndiaye celebrates scoring the winner at Fulham, with manager Paul Heckingbottom. Picture: PA

His team are three points outside the play-offs, Wilder’s two having played a game more. The Blades are second in the Championship’s (six-game) form table, Boro sixth, level with Hull City.

Whether this Christmas is as good a time as usual to get up a head of steam will depend on Covid-19, but both should hope for packed schedules. At Craven Cottage, Heckingbottom had Sander Berge and John Fleck back from injury as Jack Robinson made light of Ben Davies’s absence. Goalkeeper Robin Olsen is still to play for him.

All season it has been clear there are play-off positions up for grabs even if Fulham and Bournemouth had been making the top two look a closed shop. The Championship is skewed even more than usual by parachute payments because of Covid. Of the four teams relegated to it in the last two seasons, Sheffield United have been the odd ones out in not flexing their might.

Huddersfield, sandwiched between Boro and the Blades, have been in the play-off picture. They have stumbled lately but a win at Bristol City may steady them. Whereas their frugally-assembled squad has punched above its weight, the pedigrees of the other two will set those with play-off designs twitching.

Heckingbottom has never been promoted to the Premier League but won the 2016 League One play-offs with Barnsley and has a squad full of players who have – under Wilder.

Both managers are shrewd enough to use their recent form to demand more. They must.

“We can’t just be that team that turns up against Bournemouth but then doesn’t turn up the next game,” warned Wilder.

Three games into Heckingbottom’s tenure is far, far too early to bring out the bunting.

It is not just their players the pair must make demands of.

“January will be huge for us,” added Wilder, not for the first time. “We want options off the bench and competition for places. The owner understands that, (director of football) Kieran Scott understands that.”

Heckingbottom may find extracting funds tougher. He told us on his first day there was likely to be more business out than in and a board looking to run things on tighter lines might argue he has a Premier League squad. Impetus is needed, though, even if arrivals are offset by trimming some fat.

Huddersfield could do worse than to pick some off. The Blades are overloaded with strikers and may even be tempted to bring Daniel Jebbison back from a loan at Burton Albion. The Terriers need goals but lack funds too.

Perhaps a fit-again Jordan Rhodes will roll back the years but it is a leap of faith. If Leigh Bromby could persuade his old club to lend him a fringe forward for the rest of the season, it would make a big difference.