Three Sheffield United games in August selected for Sky Sports coverage as Middlesbrough's trip to Watford will also to be televised

The Blades' opening game of the season at Watford on Monday, August 1 will be shown live on Sky while their home clash with newly-promoted Sunderland on Wednesday, August 17 has been picked for coverage.

Both games will kick off at 8pm.

Then on Friday, August 26 United's trip to Luton Town will be shown, also kicking off at 8pm.

Middlesbrough's visit to Watford on Wednesday, August 30 has been selected for live coverage and will also kick off at 8pm.

No other fixtures involving Yorkshire clubs have been selected for broadcast in August.

The full Sky Sports schedule for August is as follows:

Monday 1 August – Watford v Sheffield United – 8.00pm

TV PICKS: Have been made for August. Picture: Getty Images.

Saturday 6 August – Norwich City v Wigan Athletic – 12.30pm

Monday 8 August – West Bromwich Albion v Watford – 8.00pm

Friday 12 August – Watford v Burnley – 8.00pm

Saturday 13 August – Cardiff City v Birmingham City – 12.30pm

Tuesday 16 August – Queens Park Rangers v Blackpool – 8.00pm

Wednesday 17 August – Sheffield United v Sunderland AFC – 8.00pm

Friday 19 August – Norwich City v Millwall – 8.00pm

Sunday 21 August – Bristol City v Cardiff City – 12.00pm

Friday 26 August – Luton Town v Sheffield United – 8.00pm

Saturday 27 August – Sunderland AFC v Norwich City – 12.30pm

Tuesday 30 August – Watford v Middlesbrough – 8.00pm