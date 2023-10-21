'Thundering tackle', 'combative', 'strong performance' - player ratings from hard-working Sheffield United display

Sheffield United fell to a 2-1 defeat to Manchester United in Saturday’s late kick-off.

It took a wonderful Diogo Dalot strike to beat a hard-working side, although in fairness, the Red Devils did hit the woodwork twice.

But there was no shortage of effort from the Blades, who made their visitors work hard for the three points. This is how they rated.

Wes Foderingham – got away with a sloppy second-half pass but no chance with Diogo Dalot's winner 5

Jayden Bogle – had a spell late in the first half when Marcus Rashford kept going past him but recovered 6

Auston Trusty – a thundering tackle on Anthony Martial late on was his highlight 7

Jack Robinson – a strong performance from the centre-back 7

Luke Thomas – looked to be struggling with an early knock but battled through 6

CREATIVE FORCE: Gustavo Hamer played on the left of midfield for Sheffield United

James McAtee – another who shone when the Blades were at their best early on 7

Vinicius Souza – booked in a combative midfield performance 6

Oliver Norwood – outmuscled by Scott McTominay for the opening goal and conceded the free-kick Bruno Fernandes hit the crossbar from 5

Gustavo Hamer – very good in the first 20 minutes but unable to have the same influence once the deadlock was broken 7

Oli McBurnie – his penalty was fair reward for a good performance until he succumbed to injury 7

Cameron Archer – forced a couple of saves 6

Substitutes:

Rhian Brewster (for McBurnie, 51) – caused Andre Onana problems almost immediately with a swerving shot, but not much after that 6

Ben Osborn (for McAtee, 78) – important for the Blades to have him back 5

Benie Traore (for Hamer, 84) – N/A