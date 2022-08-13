Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Blades have scored two goals in their first three matches this season – both at home to Millwall – and manager Heckingbottom knows that must improve at Middlesbrough tomorrow.

It was, he said, the main disappointment of the midweek League Cup defeat at West Bromwich Albion and he sees no value in softening the message that for strikers Oli McBurnie and Rhian Brewster in particular, this could be a make-or-break season.

“I felt we could have created more chances with a bit more conviction, being aggressive and attacking space,” reflected an otherwise reasonably-pleaed Heckingbottom. “For the boys who’ve just joined us – Reda (Khadra), Macca (James McAtee) and the boys playing on the outside of midfield Blaster (Oli Arblaster) and Tommy (Doyle) when he came – on they need to understand they have to score goals as well.

Rhian Brewster: Sheffield United striker made his first start of the season last Saturday. (Picture: Simon Bellis/SportImage)

“There were lots of good things but I thought the game was there for us to win.”

The strikers have a big part to play too, particularly McBurnie and Brewster, both club record signings when they joined.

“A big part of us being successful is getting (McBurnie) and Rhian scoring,” admitted Heckingbottom. “There was a big outlay from the club on both of them a couple of years ago and cash isn’t never-ending, you can’t just keep on writing off £20m here and £20m there, we’ve got to get them firing and scoring.

“We’ll be working hard to give them the support and a kick up the backside when they need to produce.”

Oli McBurnie faeces a big season with Sheffield Utd (Picture: Andrew Yates / Sportimage)

The last seven days have been big ones for both, Brewster making his first start of the season last Saturday and McBurnie’s injury comeback starting in the under-21s. Heckingbottom is not shying away from make-or-break talk.

“If footballers approach it that way, you’ll get the best out of them,” he argued. “Everyone wants to win and it’s tough. I felt Oli had the bit between his teeth last season, he got really unfortunate with Covid and long Covid. Then he got a heavy dead leg and then he got back in the team and broke his foot. So he needs that run and a bit of luck.

“We want every player contributing but part of my remit is Rhian and Oli.”

Billy Sharp wants to be part of the equation too after a disrupted start to the campaign.

“I had an injury (last season) that was pretty frustrating, a hamstring injury which then set me back three or four weeks,” he said. “I felt really good back in training and I did my calf.

“I’ve made sure I was as ready as I can be and I’m ready whenever needed now. It might take me two or three games but I’m confident I can contribute for the team and help us get three points.”

Sander Berge remains part of the squad despite outside interest.