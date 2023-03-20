Tommy Doyle refused to think of himself after scoring a brilliant winner to take Sheffield United to Wembley, only to find out a couple of hours later he cannot play there.

Doyle's 30-yarder sealed a 3-2 FA Cup quarter-final win over Blackburn Rovers but the day was bitter-sweet for him and James McAtee.

The pair are on season-long loans from Manchester City, and when the Championship side were paired with the favourites in the semi-finals, it ensured they will miss out.

Doyle spoke to the media before the draw with the prospect firmly in the mind of those asking the questions, but the 21-year-old midfielder was adamant it was not about him.

"As long as the lads are there," insisted a player chosen ahead of Oliver Norwood after an equally inspirational performance in Wednesday's Championship win at Sunderland. "We've been in this together so I don't want to think about myself now. If it happens, it happens and I'll be there supporting the lads.

“Everyone is in this together here, that’s what enabled us to fight back. That’s why we’ve got the bond we have and (games) like this just make that connection even tighter.”

Clause iv of the FA Cup rules on loanees states: "The (Football) Association will not give permission for players on loan or work experience to play against the lending club."

The rule was updated in 2019.

Doyle and McAtee could still get a chance to play at Wembley this season if the Blades beat Pep Guardiola's side, but it will be an even taller order without them.

City brushed Championship leaders Burnley aside 6-0 in their quarter-final on Saturday and if their Champions League tie against Bayern Munich which concludes the previous Wednesday does not go to plan, it could be their last realistic shot at silverware this season, with Arsenal not letting up in the Premier League.

The semi-finals will be played at the national stadium on the weekend of April 22/23. As Manchester United play Sevilla in a Europa League tie the previous Thursday, their last-four tie against Brighton and Hove Albion is likely to take the Sunday slot.

Sheffield United recovered from twice going behind, to a Ben Brereton Diaz penalty and a Sammie Szmodics goal, after which Ryan Hedges hit the inside of the post.

A Sam Gallagher own goal levelled the scores at 1-1 and Oli McBurnie made it 2-2 with eight minutes to go before Doyle found the net just as the game ticked into stoppage time.

"Sometimes the ball is 30 yards out and there are some players you are not wanting to shoot, but Tommy is not one of those," said manager Paul Heckingbottom. "He has good technique, it's a fantastic goa, a goal befitting that type of game.

"The pleasing thing is we went behind twice to one of the best if not the best counter-attacking team in our league. They're really good at it with lots of pace and now how to exploit the space and set up a team that way.

"So for us to go behind twice and come back and win is really, really pleasing.

