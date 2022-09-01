Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Osula is well thought of at Bramall Lane but Daniel Jebbison appears to have jumped back above him in this season's pecking order, having dropped behind him last. Even with Billy Sharp injured, the Blades have Iliman Ndiaye, Oli McBurnie and Rhian Brewster, and have used new signing Red Khadra at the top of the pitch as well.

As a consequnece, Osula has not played senior football since the final game of the last regular Championship season.

They are therefore minded to let the Danish 19-year-old to go out on loan for the first loan spell of his career to gain experience.

PROSPECT: Will Osula in his most recent senior appearance for Sheffield United

There has been no shortage of interest, with League One sides Burton Albion and Ipswich Town reportedly keen, but manager Liam Rosenior has confirmed the Rams are also asking the question.

"Nothing has been done yet," he said on Thursday afternoon. "He is a player we are aware of and a player I really, really, like. But we just have to wait and see if that one comes through. He is one that has again been pinpointed by myself for a long time.

"He would be a great addition if it comes through and we are working really hard to make that happen.

"He's 6ft 4in I would say and people will look at him and think he is a targetman, but he's not because he's got so much speed and energy.

"He can run behind and technically he's very good. He's got everything to make it at the very highest level. For me, he's somebody who is really exciting.

"I am looking forward to working with him and making him a better player. There has been a lot of competition for him from a lot of very good clubs. It would be another great signing for us if it comes through."

The Rams had also been linked with Owls striker Lee Gregory who is 6ft 2ins but at 34 fits a very different age profile. His club made a point of tweeting a photograph of him in training on deadline-day morning, and keeping him at the club will be very good news for them as manager Darren More pushes for automatic promotion from League One.