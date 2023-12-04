Paul Heckingbottom stood up for his players' effort in a desperate 5-0 defeat at Burnley, but damned them by questioning their bravery.

Even without many options, he hinted players will have to be dropped for Wednesday's Premier League game at Liverpool, which Oli McBurnie is suspended for.

Whether Heckingbottom will be picking that team has been cast into doubt by the paucity of his side's play in consecutive defeats to relegation rivals Bournemouth and Burnley which have send the Blades back to the bottom of the table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From there Burnley recorded their first home point and first clean sheet of the campaign.

Heckingbottom did not spare his players – who were made to stay silent in the dressing-room post-mortem – when talking to the media.

"There's not many times I've not got it spot on in terms of (his assessment of) what the game looked like and last week I could see we were running," he said. "We were really poor with the ball but it was one of our biggest efforts in terms of physical output.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But that running has to impact the game, whether it's that final tackle or getting to the ball rather than running around, whether it's a sprint rather than a three-quarter-paced run.

UNDER PRESSURE: Paul Heckingbottom's chances of still being Sheffield United's manager in the new year took a severe hit with a 5-0 defeat at Burnley

"It's not effort (that was lacking at Turf Moor), it's a bravery on the ball and a bravery to compete. Sometimes it gets tricky but good players can handle that."

This is the first time since 2020 the Premier League has reached December without a managerial sacking, but with some fans briefly chanting "We want Hecky out!" the former Barnsley and Leeds United manager's position is under threat. He is next due to address the media on Monday afternoon.

"The here and now is finding performances out of players, not trying to hide, motivate, turn any fragile elements of people's personalities on the pitch at the minute, try and disguise and get rid of that," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked how he could get a reaction, he replied: "The biggest one for me was always being left out when I played.

"I didn't think I trained any harder or I tried any harder, I thought I always tried, but there's that subconscious element.

"Some people respond and until there's a consequence to how you're trying to improve a player I need to do that.

"We can't hide away, when you go on the pitch you need big balls. You can't be a shrinking violet."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heckingbottom said he had not seen such a tepid start, with two weak tackles in the build-up to Rodriguez’s goal, coming.

"I don't know if that start, the goal, changed anything or whether the second goal (from Jacob Bruun Larsen after 29 minutes) did,” he reflected. “The sending off (in first-half stoppage time) changes the dynamic of the game.”