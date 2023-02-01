Victory for Paul Heckingbottom as Sheffield United hold firm on Sander Berge and Iliman Ndiaye

Sheffield United appear to have seen off interest in their star players for the second transfer window running.

The news is a big boost to the Blades' Premier League promotion hopes after it appeared Sander Berge was on his way out of the club at the weekend.

But having seen off Bournemouth and Everton interest in Iliman Ndiaye, Sheffield United did as they did in August, and refused to sell Berge for bids significantly below a release clause thought to be in the region of £35m.

When Berge was left out of Sunday's FA Cup tie against Wrexham, it looked a sure-fire sign a club whose financial position has worsened since the summer was ready to back down.

IN DEMAND: Sheffield United's Sander Berge

But after discussions at boardroom level, they set a price no one was willing to match.

The news is a big boost to manager Paul Heckingbottom, who argued it would be better to keep together a squad which looks well placed to win promotion to the lucrative Premier League.

Clouding the matter, though, were cashflow issues which saw the Blades put under a transfer embargo, stopping them from signing the striker their manager wanted to replace Reda Khadra, recalled from his loan.

The embargo was over an unpaid transfer instalment. As soon as that was paid, it could be lifted.

Further uncertainty came from the fact the club is up for sale.

So the temptation to sell Berge and buy a striker and a midfielder was obvious and with Fulham, Newcastle United, Brighton and Hove Albion and Napoli linked, there were plenty of suitors.

Neither Berge nor Ndiaye appear to have agitated for moves.