Watch Wolves loanee Morgan Gibbs-White's sensational backheel goal in Sheffield United's victory over Middlesbrough

PICK THAT OUT: Morgan Gibbs-White celebrates his goal against Middlesbrough. Picture: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire.

First-half goals from Sander Berge and Billy Sharp put the hosts in control at Bramall Lane before a Jack Robinson strike just before the hour effectively killed the game as a contest.

Folarin Balogun pulled one back for Boro but Morgan Gibbs-White stepped up 11 minutes from time with a remarkable finish to put the result beyond doubt.

The Wolves loanee made a darting run toward the near post and he was picked out by Ben Osborn to flick the ball with his backheel across the goalkeeper and into the far corner.

The 22-year-old played a big part in the win as United moved above Middlesbrough and into fifth to continue their resurgence under Paul Heckingbottom.

He provided the assist for Sharp's first-half strike to take his tally for the Championship season to seven while his goal was his eighth in 24 league appearances.