The Sheffield United manager has cause to remember the 2016-17 season better than most. His Barnsley side may not have made the play-offs, but they would have had every chance if they had kept Sam Winnall and Conor Hourihane and the Reds hierarchy had not elected to cash in during the winter window instead.

At the end of January 2017, Barnsley won 1-0 at Rotherham United to move to within a point of sixth spot. They would end that season in 14th, with Aston Villa finishing just one place above after also tailing off.

Leeds United, Norwich and Derby County were among three other clubs who missed out on the top six in a season when Leeds, Huddersfield Town and Sheffield Wednesday provided plenty of Yorkshire interest in the play-off race.

Heckingbottom’s current side and Middlesbrough are expected to be firmly in the shake-up this time around, just as they were last season along with Town.

Another White Rose side in Hull City have been open in targeting a top-six finish. Some may be writing Huddersfield’s obituaries overly early.

Then, there’s the three relegated clubs, with Heckingbottom’s side starting at one this evening.

Others have ambitions to do better. West Brom, Stoke City and Swansea City to name but three. Dark horses? Step forward Millwall, Coventry and Preston.

Luton Town’s summer investment also suggests their appearance in the play-offs last term may not be the ‘flash in the pan’ that some are saying.

Heckingbottom, whose own Blades side have unfinished business after going so close last season, said: “It is going to be tough. I think it is back to that 2016-17 season when you had Newcastle, Brighton, Villa, Leeds and others. It has got that sort of feel for me.

“If I am looking at history and where teams go, you look at Watford as being a team that when they come down, they go back up and so have Norwich.

“Other teams have done well or finished the season well last year and will fancy themselves. Others have maybe spent or recruited a little bit more than they normally would and fancy themselves.

“And then there’s a big team who have come up again (Sunderland) and others with big resources. I think it is going to be another tough, dogged division.”

It was one of Heckingbottom’s counterparts in Rotherham United manager Paul Warne who said earlier this summer that “football is 90 per cent players and ten per cent coaching,” and the Blades chief is unlikely to disagree.

Every so often you get stories of Championship teams who are greater than the sum of their parts excelling – think Huddersfield and Luton last season and Barnsley in 2020-21.

But by and large, it is those with the best individuals who are fighting it out at the business end.

Quality players made the difference and for clubs like the Blades and Boro, the summer window has been all about being patient for the right candidates and waiting for the green light from Premier League clubs – however long it takes.

United have made inroads in bringing in young duo Tommy Doyle and Reda Khedra from Manchester City and Brighton.

Heckingbottom wants more and as clubs in the top flight come back from summer tours and decide which young players are available and which ones are staying put, it is about placing yourself close to the front of the queue and making your pitch.

The competition is intense with many Championship clubs, including United, in the market for a small pool of quality players.

Beating a rival or two to a couple of targets could well prove the difference to finishing sixth or seventh in the final analysis.

Heckingbottom continued: “There will be one or two clubs who come with some cash and might be able to spend. But the majority will be in for free transfers and loans and things like. It’s always the same.”

