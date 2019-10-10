‘We have got to keep those standards high,’ says Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder

SHEFFIELD UNITED manager Chris Wilder has issued a warning to his Blades squad about perils of complacency and becoming ‘pop stars’ following their impressive start to the season.

Wilder’s troops have adapted to life well in the Premier League and are positioned in 13th place, while boasting the joint second-best defensive record in the division – only leaders Liverpool have conceded fewer goals.

But the Blades chief insists it represents just a start and has spoken of the importance of maintaining high standards.

He said: “They have settled into it and you are always looking to get off to a decent start whatever division you are in and we have.

“I think there is more to come, but we have got to keep those standards high. Because if we feel that we have landed and this is us in the division and we are all all right and start being pop stars and stop doing what has got us into this position, then we are going to struggle and come in for a rude awakening.

“The key is keeping that standard high and rolling forward and improving as the season goes on.

“The players have adapted well and raised their game individually and as a team and we are competitive.

“I do not think they will settle for mediocrity and I certainly will not. There is always that next challenge to drive them forward and a big part of our job is to do that in every aspect of the game. We want to be the best we possibly can be.”