Wes Foderingham hits back at racist abusers after Sheffield United's dramatic loss to Tottenham Hotspur

Sheffield United have condemned racist abuse and threats aimed towards goalkeeper Wes Foderingham following the 2-1 Premier League defeat at Tottenham.
By YP Sport
Published 17th Sep 2023, 13:25 BST

Foderingham, who made a string of fine saves to deny Spurs before conceding two goals in added time, said in an Instagram post on Saturday night: “I don’t mind opposition fans calling me every name under the sun. But be easy with the racism and family threats. Think before you type.”

The Blades responded on Sunday morning offering support for their keeper and promising to investigate.

A statement read: “Sheffield United condemn the racist, abusive and threatening messages that have been sent to Wes Foderingham after yesterday’s game against Spurs.

Sheffield United's English goalkeeper #18 Wes Foderingham during the Premier League game at Tottenham Hotspur (Picture: JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)Sheffield United's English goalkeeper #18 Wes Foderingham during the Premier League game at Tottenham Hotspur (Picture: JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)
Sheffield United's English goalkeeper #18 Wes Foderingham during the Premier League game at Tottenham Hotspur (Picture: JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

“The club will now work with relevant bodies to investigate and support Wes.

“There is no room for racism in our game.”

Tottenham also responded with a statement of their own offering to assist Sheffield United with their investigation and ban any Spurs fans found to be responsible for the abuse.

The Spurs statement read: “We are disgusted to hear of racist, abusive and threatening messages sent to Wes Foderingham following yesterday’s match.

Sheffield United's English goalkeeper Wes Foderingham has reacted to receiving racist abuse (Picture: Getty Images)Sheffield United's English goalkeeper Wes Foderingham has reacted to receiving racist abuse (Picture: Getty Images)
Sheffield United's English goalkeeper Wes Foderingham has reacted to receiving racist abuse (Picture: Getty Images)
“The Club stands firmly against all forms of discrimination and will cooperate fully with Sheffield United and the relevant bodies in their investigations.

“We shall not hesitate in taking the strongest possible action, including Club bans, against any so-called fan found responsible.”

Paul Heckingbottom’s side were 1-0 up heading into the closing stages at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium thanks to a Gus Hamer opener.

But late goals from Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevski turned the game around and the Blades are still winless from their opening five fixtures.

