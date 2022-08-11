West Brom 1 Sheffield United 0: Blades reveal they have rejected Berge bids

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United's Rhian Brewster looks dejected after the final whistle in the Carabao Cup. Picture: PA.

Former Huddersfield Town forward Grant’s 73rd-minute effort – just three minutes after coming on – secured a tie at Sky Bet League One Derby in a game full of chances.

United, who made five changes from Saturday’s 2-0 win against Millwall, could have been 2-0 up in the opening minutes.

Rhian Brewster drilled against the foot of the post and debutant Oliver Arblaster’s follow-up was blocked by goalkeeper Alex Palmer, one of 10 Albion changes from Monday’s 1-1 draw against Watford.

Sheffield United's Rhian Brewster (centre) heads wide of the goal. Picture: David Davies/PA Wire.

Albion’s Alex Mowatt sidefooted wide and Adam Reach delayed shooting before full debutant Reyes Cleary’s shot was smothered by goalkeeper Wes Foderingham.

United forward James McAtee then blazed high and wide, while Cleary should have done better in a one-on-one, but Foderingham smothered his low drive.

Another Albion chance went begging when Reach’s shot was palmed away.

Ex-United forward Callum Robinson’s shot on the turn was turned aside by Foderingham, before Reda Khadra had two efforts – one saved and the rebound wide.

Foderingham denied Albion again when his superb reflex save foiled Reach’s bullet header.

Robinson and Matt Phillips then both hit the top of the crossbar with spectacular shots.

The Baggies eventually made the breakthrough when Grant nodded home Robinson’s cross for his second goal in four days, before departing injured.

United manager Paul Heckingbottom revealed the club have rejected several bids for Sander Berge, the £22m midfielder who replaced Ben Osborn late on.

“I want our best players, but I need that backed up by the board and they have done that, so I’m grateful,” he said.

“There have been bids but they’ve been turned down. The last one was a week ago.

“It doesn’t make sense (to sell him). My job is to protect the team and by keeping Sander, I’m protecting the team.”

Reflecting on the defeat, Heckingbottom said: “I was disappointed because I thought the game was there for us.

“We started well but we didn’t take our chances when we had them and West Brom did when they had them at the end.”

West Brom: Palmer, Gardner-Hickman, Bartley (Townsend 70), O’Shea, Ashworth, Yokuslu (Molumby 61), Mowatt, Phillips, Robinson (Fellows 85), Reach, Cleary (Ahearne-Grant 70), Ahearne-Grant (Swift 85). Unused substitutes: Ajayi, Wallace, Cann, Ingram.

Sheffield United: Foderingham, Gordon, Ahmedhodzic (Clark 69), Egan, Lowe, Arblaster, Norwood, Fleck (Osborn 46), McAtee (Doyle 69), Brewster, Khadra (Sharp 74), Osborn (Berge 75). Unused substitutes: Baldock, Norrington-Davies, Jebbison, Amissah.

Referee: D Webb (County Durham).

Sheffield Wednesday defender Akin Famewo faces a long spell on the sidelines after picking up an injury at MK Dons last Saturday.

The central defender limped out of the game, on his Owls debut, and manager Darren Moore has revealed he will be missing for ‘some considerable time’.

He said: “Akin is going to be out for some considerable time, which we’re all gutted for him about. We wanted the fans to see him and what he’s about, but we do think he’s going to be out for some time.

“The exact length of time has not been distinguished yet, but it’s going to be some time. I don’t want to put an exact time on it because every player is different.

“I was really impressed with him at MK Dons, I really feel for him, it’s an impact muscle injury and we all want to see him back as soon as possible.”

Dundee United were humbled on a night to forget as AZ Alkmaar thrashed them 7-0 to progress in the Europa Conference League.