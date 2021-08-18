West Brom 4 Sheffield United 0: Stand-in Michael Verrips has night to forget as Blades punished

Ramsdale was omitted from United’s squad and his place went to Michael Verrips, who endured a torrid time.

A long throw-in from Darnell Furlong saw the ball fly in off the unfortunate head of United left-back Jack Robinson. Almost immediately, United should have equalised but David McGoldrick sidefooted wide.

They doubled their lead in the 47th minute – and it was one poor Verrips will want to forget. The 24-year-old Dutchman flapped with one hand then allowed Alex Mowatt’s corner to squirm through both hands, with Dara O’Shea gleefully poking home.

West Bromwich Albion's Darnell Furlong (second left) celebrates with his team-mates after his long throw-in leads to Sheffield United's Jack Robinson scoring an own goal. Pictures: PA.

Six minutes later it was 3-0 as Albion sliced through United with consummate ease. Mowatt started and finished the move. He won the ball in the air, finding Callum Robinson and raced for the return off Karlon Grant before sidefooting past Verrips.

Ex-Blade Robinson finally got his name on the scoresheet in the 59th minute, controlling and volleying home from close range after another Furlong throw-in was flicked on by Kyle Bartley, with Verrips conspicuous by his absence.

West Brom: Johnstone, Furlong, O’Shea, Bartley, Clarke (Reach 83), Townsend, Diangana (Phillips 56), Livermore (Ajayi 77), Mowatt, Robinson, Ahearne-Grant. Unused substitutes: Kipre, Button, Tulloch, De Castro.

Sheff Utd: Verrips, Baldock, Basham, Egan, Robinson, Berge (Freeman 72), Norwood, Fleck, McGoldrick (McBurnie 57), Sharp (Burke 57), Osborn. Unused substitutes: Davies, Brewster, Foderingham, Bogle.

Sheffield United manager Slavisa Jokanovic.

Referee: M Donohue (Lancashire).