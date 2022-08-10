West Brom dealt significant injury blow ahead of Sheffield United Carabao Cup clash

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 22-year-old impressed on a loan spell at Barnsley in the second half of the 2020-21 campaign before the Baggies signed him permanently from Orlando City later that year.

However, his time at The Hawthorns has been hampered by injury, with the player picking up a thigh strain in training ahead of Monday's draw with Watford.

Bruce admits he is expecting the forward to spend some time on the side-lines after Dike sustained the issue while striking the ball.

DARYL DIKE: Has suffered another injury set-back. Picture: PA Wire.

“He’s young, he’s 22, desperate to go to the World Cup with his nation and he’s worked tirelessly to get right,” said Bruce following West Brom's 1-1 draw with Watford on Monday.

“He kicked a ball and has done something to his thigh which didn’t look very good. We’re hoping it’s not too bad, but from my experience it’s bad enough the way he pulled up. He kicked a ball, frustrating.

“He knew straightaway. He’s devastated, like all of us. We’re devastated for him because he’s really popular with the supporters because of the way he plays, and the way he is.

“It’s bad luck, really bad luck. You’ve got a 22-year-old who comes here and has never been injured, then he picks up three since he’s walked through the door last January.”

It is unlikely Dike will feature when Sheffield United visit in the first round of the Carabao Cup on Thursday night.