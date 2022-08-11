West Brom v Sheffield United: Daniel Jebbison aiming to grasp an early chance with Blades

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 19-year-old centre-forward is happy with what he has done so far, and says he is feeling the benefit of his loan at League One Burton Albion for the first half of last season.

With Oli McBurnie injured, Rhian Brewster and Billy Sharp only fit enough for the bench and David McGoldrick, Lys Mousset and Oli Burke having departed in the summer, Jebbison led the line with Iliman Ndiaye in the opening game of the season, a 1-0 defeat at Watford.

Brewster, though, started instead of him at home to Millwall and McBurnie played an hour for the Under-21s at York City on Monday, so if Jebbison gets another chance at West Brom tonight, he needs to take it.

United's Daniel Jebbison goes past Millwall's Murray Wallace. Picture: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“It’s been good but there’s stuff still to improve,” Jebbison said of his first two games. “I had a good pre-season and I’m just trying to get better.

“I think I’ve developed quite a bit in all aspects as a person and on the pitch. I’m still looking to improve but I deffo see development.”

Jebbison is the youngest debutant to score in the Premier League after his appearance at Goodison Park in May 2021, but took a step back at the start of last season to move forwards. He has been working hard with coach Jack Lester since his return to Shirecliffe.

“Burton helped me a lot,” he reflected. “I kind of got used to men’s football so coming with these boys I was stronger, I think, much faster – it was good prep for me this season.

“The difference between academy football and first-team is honestly just everything. You have to be very focused, switched on.

“If you switch off, you’re going to get done right away.

“Every day he (Lester) is on me. he’s very good. Him and Hecky (manager Paul Heckingbottom) just really want me to focus, try to improve the things I’m good at and just sharpen up a little bit.”

Manchester City loanee James McAtee, an unused substitute at the weekend, could make his debut.

Rheda Kadra, Chris Basham and Max Lowe will hope to make first starts of 2022-23.

Last six games: West Bromwich Albion DDWWDL; Sheffield United WLWLWW.

Referee: D Webb (County Durham).