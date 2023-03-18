What channel is Sheffield United v Blackburn Rovers on in the FA Cup?

Sheffield United are one win away from reaching Wembley but have a promotion rival to see off first

Sheffield United have a break from Championship action this weekend as they prepare to lock horns with league rivals Blackburn Rovers in the FA Cup quarter-final at Bramall Lane. A semi-final at Wembley awaits the winner of the tie.

The Blades head into the game on the back of their crucial 2-1 away win at Sunderland in the league on Wednesday evening and that win means the gap between them and 3rd place Middlesbrough is six points now. Paul Heckingbottom’s side saw off Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur in the last round of the competition as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackburn Rovers have promotion aspirations of their own but will also be dreaming of cup success. They won away at top flight outfit Leicester City to book their place in the final eight.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom began his planning late on Wednesday night: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Is the match on TV?

Yes. Sheffield United’s clash against Blackburn is being shown live on ITV1. The match kicks off at 12pm (GMT) and coverage on the programme starts an hour before.