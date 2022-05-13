The Blades take on Nottingham Forest in the first leg of their semi-final at Bramall Lane on Saturday and Heckingbottom said his side will never be forgotten by their fans if they can secure promotion.

Heckingbottom said: “Successful teams, you remember them; big moments, you remember them; and the players who supply those big moments, the fans remember them.

“The players do themselves, it’s the highlight of their careers. We told the players, the chances are you’ll have a picture of a big moment, a promotion, up on your wall.”

How can I watch?

Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football will broadcast the action from 3.55pm and 3.45pm respectively, with the contest kicking off at 3pm.

PLAY-OFFS - Sheffield United and Huddersfield Town will have VAR at the Championship play-off final if they reach Wembley.

Is there a stream?

PLAY-OFF FOES: Sheffield United and Nottingham Forest have drawn both of their previous meetings this season. Picture: Getty Images.

The fixture can also be streamed by non-Sky Sports customers on NOW TV, with a 24-hour pass for all Sky Sports channels costing £11.99.

Streaming is also available to Sky Sports customers via their TV provider's online service, such as Sky Go.

Team news

Morgan Gibbs-White is expected to start for Sheffield United in the first leg of their play-off semi-final against Nottingham Forest. Gibbs-White, on loan from Wolves, recovered from a knock in time for last week’s home win against Fulham but was withdrawn late in the game as a precaution.

Defender George Baldock is in contention having returned to the bench as an unused substitute last week following a hamstring injury. Captain Billy Sharp has not been ruled out of featuring at some stage during the play-offs as he works his way back from a long-term calf injury.

Forest boss Steve Cooper will make sweeping changes to his side after dropping seven players for their final game of the regular season at Hull on Saturday. Ryan Yates and Jack Colback are expected to feature after shrugging off minor injuries while Steve Cook and Djed Spencer are also cleared to return.