After a low-key start - which saw the Blades almost stun Anfield by taking the lead inside the first minute when James McAtee spurned a great chance - Jurgen Klopp’s hosts were given a leg-up following an awful blooper by Grbic on 19 minutes.

The Croatian custodian fatally delayed for far too long when he had the ball at his feet and the alert Darwin Nunez nipped it to block his attempt pass-out from the back and the rebound crept into the net - to the relief and mirth of tens of thousands of home supporters.

Creditably, United - and Grbic - dusted themselves down and levelled a few minutes before the hour mark when Gus Hamer’s header deflected in off Conor Bradley.

Liverpool's Darwin Nunez scores their side's first goal of the game against Sheffield United during the Premier League match at Anfield following an awful error from Blades keeper Ivo Grbic. Photo: Peter Byrne/PA Wire.

But a world-class strike from a World Cup winner in Alexis Mac Allister restored Liverpool’s lead and substitute Cody Gakpo added a late third.

On Grbic, Wilder, whose side host Chelsea on Sunday, said: "Listen, he makes a mistake. It could go anywhere.

"Unfortunately it's ricocheted in, he's made a mistake, he's taken too long.

"Fair play to Nunez, who's gone and shut him down, but that ball can go anywhere and unfortunately it goes in the back of the net. I'm not looking at that.

"Everybody makes mistakes. McAtee's mistake is just as big as the one at the other end of the pitch.