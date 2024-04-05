What Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder had to say after Ivo Grbic's horror mistake in the defeat to Premier League leaders Liverpool
After a low-key start - which saw the Blades almost stun Anfield by taking the lead inside the first minute when James McAtee spurned a great chance - Jurgen Klopp’s hosts were given a leg-up following an awful blooper by Grbic on 19 minutes.
The Croatian custodian fatally delayed for far too long when he had the ball at his feet and the alert Darwin Nunez nipped it to block his attempt pass-out from the back and the rebound crept into the net - to the relief and mirth of tens of thousands of home supporters.
Creditably, United - and Grbic - dusted themselves down and levelled a few minutes before the hour mark when Gus Hamer’s header deflected in off Conor Bradley.
But a world-class strike from a World Cup winner in Alexis Mac Allister restored Liverpool’s lead and substitute Cody Gakpo added a late third.
On Grbic, Wilder, whose side host Chelsea on Sunday, said: "Listen, he makes a mistake. It could go anywhere.
"Unfortunately it's ricocheted in, he's made a mistake, he's taken too long.
"Fair play to Nunez, who's gone and shut him down, but that ball can go anywhere and unfortunately it goes in the back of the net. I'm not looking at that.
"Everybody makes mistakes. McAtee's mistake is just as big as the one at the other end of the pitch.
"Forwards miss goals, midfield players misplace passes or tackles. When goalkeepers make mistakes, it usually goes in the back of the net. I'm looking at his reaction and I thought his reaction was excellent.”
