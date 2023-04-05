Over 1.3 million football fans have taken in Championship football in Yorkshire this season and this is how stadium attendances compare.

It's been another pulsating season of Championship action with no shortage of drama for fans of Yorkshire’s five clubs Huddersfield Town, Hull City, Rotherham United, Sheffield United and Middlesbrough.

Over 1.3 million football fans have attended Championship games in the county this season across the four clubs and there are still seven or eight fixtures remaining for sides in the second division.

At the top of the table, Sheffield United are vying for automatic promotion and have so far managed to keep a late Middlesbrough charge for second at bay.

Hull, Rotherham and Huddersfield haven't quite enjoyed the success of The Blades this season and find themselves in the bottom half.

The Tigers look safe to return to the Championship next season but Rotherham and Huddersfield are in a relegation battle which has been boosted by a six-point deduction to strugglers Reading.

The sides will need their fans in full voice going into the home stretch. This is how the size of Yorkshire Championship crowds have compared with the rest of the league this season.

1 . 24th - Luton Town Average attendance at Kenilworth Road is 9,838. Photo: Paul Harding Photo Sales

2 . 23rd - Rotherham Average attendance at the New York Stadium is 10,413. Photo: Malcolm Couzens Photo Sales

3 . 22nd - Blackpool Average attendance at Bloomfield Road is 11,542. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd Photo Sales

4 . 21st - Wigan Athletic Average attendance at the DW Stadium is 12,039. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales