Where Huddersfield, Hull City, Rotherham United, Middlesbrough and Sheffield United sit in the Championship attendance table - gallery

Over 1.3 million football fans have taken in Championship football in Yorkshire this season and this is how stadium attendances compare.

By Toby Bryant
Published 5th Apr 2023, 16:29 BST
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 18:00 BST

It's been another pulsating season of Championship action with no shortage of drama for fans of Yorkshire’s five clubs Huddersfield Town, Hull City, Rotherham United, Sheffield United and Middlesbrough.

Over 1.3 million football fans have attended Championship games in the county this season across the four clubs and there are still seven or eight fixtures remaining for sides in the second division.

At the top of the table, Sheffield United are vying for automatic promotion and have so far managed to keep a late Middlesbrough charge for second at bay.

Hull, Rotherham and Huddersfield haven't quite enjoyed the success of The Blades this season and find themselves in the bottom half.

The Tigers look safe to return to the Championship next season but Rotherham and Huddersfield are in a relegation battle which has been boosted by a six-point deduction to strugglers Reading.

The sides will need their fans in full voice going into the home stretch. This is how the size of Yorkshire Championship crowds have compared with the rest of the league this season.

Average attendance at Kenilworth Road is 9,838.

1. 24th - Luton Town

Average attendance at Kenilworth Road is 9,838. Photo: Paul Harding

Average attendance at the New York Stadium is 10,413.

2. 23rd - Rotherham

Average attendance at the New York Stadium is 10,413. Photo: Malcolm Couzens

Average attendance at Bloomfield Road is 11,542.

3. 22nd - Blackpool

Average attendance at Bloomfield Road is 11,542. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Average attendance at the DW Stadium is 12,039.

4. 21st - Wigan Athletic

Average attendance at the DW Stadium is 12,039. Photo: Getty Images

