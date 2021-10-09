Where to watch football in Yorkshire this weekend: Great chance to go and support your local team – Sue Smith

Sheffield United Women manager Neil Redfearn Picture: Darren Staples/Sportimage

Those who want to stick to league football can see Darren Moore’s Sheffield Wednesday get the ball down and try to play against Bolton Wanderers in League One, or watch Harrogate Town, second in League Two, against Scunthorpe United.

Non-league football continues as normal, with Yorkshire hosting plenty of FA Trophy and National League games, and at Bramall Lane the county’s highest-ranked women’s team, Sheffield United, take on Liverpool in the Championship.

You can probably take a whole family to most non-league grounds – and certainly Bramall Lane where tickets this afternoon are just £1 – for less than it costs one adult to get into plenty of Premier League games and have a really good day out.

Guiseley host Leamington at Nethermoor this weekend.

That money will make a huge difference to the clubs who have been through so much during the pandemic.

Non-league football is a real community.

When I played women’s football I used to know most of the regular fans in a way professional male players just cannot because there are far too many of them.

It is exactly the same for the non-league boys, I am sure. That relationship with the fans is so precious, and means a lot to players.

Sheffield United Women players are in action today against Liverpool. Picture: Darren Staples/Sportimage

You could never go and have a pint with a Premier League player after a game like you can in a non-league clubhouse.

Non-league and women’s games are places where people form lasting friendships and for those still wary of large crowds, it offers a solution.

At non-league level you can usually walk around the ground. Often in my playing days, fans would change ends with the teams and it gave them an extra sense of playing their part. Those who really like their tactics can choose a perfect vantage point. They can stand on the terraces and have a drink if they want.

A Saturday 3pm kick-off at Bramall Lane is a perfect opportunity for those who do not usually watch women’s football to see two teams likely to be challenging for promotion to next season’s Women’s Super League in action.

An extra little bit of support could make a big difference for the Blades.

You get more of a family atmosphere at women’s games and you never see any trouble.

If I had young boys or girls I would be very comfortable taking them.

There will be some quality players on show too today, from former England internationals Sophie Bradley and Jess Clarke to emerging talents like Lucy Watson, who I am hearing great things about.

The manager, Neil Redfearn, wants his teams to play good football, through the thirds when they can but direct when needs be, just like Liverpool’s Matt Beard does. Either of those clubs would be a huge asset to the WSL if they can win promotion.

I am really pleased to see Sheffield United pushing this game and I know Neil and a couple of his players went onto the pitch at the last men’s home game to encourage people to come along.

The women’s game is really growing but it is important to make it as accessible as possible.

What those of us who love it really want is for those who support men’s teams to get behind the ladies as well. When I played for Leeds United I loved watching the boys teams play at Thorp Arch and the men at Elland Road because they were all part of my club.

I would like to see more deals where fans can buy cut-price women’s tickets when they get one for a men’s match. A colleague told me recently how difficult it was buying tickets on the club website to watch his local WSL team and that is the last thing you want to hear.