Which Sheffield United players impressed at Coventry? Ratings report
HERE are the Sheffield United player ratings from Wednesday evening’s Championship game against Coventry City at the CBS Arena.
Davies: Nothing to do on his debut in first half. His first real save in the second half to deny Hamer was a good and important one. 6
Ahmedhodzic: Grew into the game and kept Coventry’s danger men in check. 7
Egan: A far less stressful time of it against Gyokeres than the game here in March. He will be grateful for that. 6
Most Popular
Basham: Featured on the left of a back three. involved in two penalty shouts and the referee pointed to the spot late on for his challenge on Gyokeres. 5
Baldock: Looked after Bidwell well and was an outlet in second period in particular. 6
Norwood: Clipped the bar with a free-kick early in the second period. Tried to make things happen. 7
Doyle: Fired over just before the break. Another to grow into the game. Plenty of energy. 6
Osborn: Switched to left wing-back after Norrington Davies’ injury. Had started in midfield. 6
Norrington-Davies: Looks in real distress when he stretchered off early on, putting his World Cup hopes potentially in peril. n/a
Ndiaye: Produced the occasional piece of skill and flash of quality. Had a second-half chance. 6
McBurnie: Gamely shouldered on despite his hernia issue. Good in defence and rattled post late on. 7
Substitutes: McAtee (Norrington-Davies 12). Booked for a challenge on Dabo which the hosts weren’t happy with. 6
Fleck (Doyle 80). Made his return against his old club. 6
Sharp (Basham 88).
Not used: Amissah, Brewster, Khadra, Robinson.