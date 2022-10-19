Davies: Nothing to do on his debut in first half. His first real save in the second half to deny Hamer was a good and important one. 6

Ahmedhodzic: Grew into the game and kept Coventry’s danger men in check. 7

Egan: A far less stressful time of it against Gyokeres than the game here in March. He will be grateful for that. 6

Coventry City's Matthew Godden (right) and Sheffield United's Anel Ahmedhodzic battle for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Coventry Building Society Arena, Coventry. Picture: PA.

Basham: Featured on the left of a back three. involved in two penalty shouts and the referee pointed to the spot late on for his challenge on Gyokeres. 5

Baldock: Looked after Bidwell well and was an outlet in second period in particular. 6

Norwood: Clipped the bar with a free-kick early in the second period. Tried to make things happen. 7

Doyle: Fired over just before the break. Another to grow into the game. Plenty of energy. 6

Coventry City's Viktor Gyokeres (front) and Sheffield United's Anel Ahmedhodzic battle for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Coventry Building Society Arena, Coventry. Picture: PA

Osborn: Switched to left wing-back after Norrington Davies’ injury. Had started in midfield. 6

Norrington-Davies: Looks in real distress when he stretchered off early on, putting his World Cup hopes potentially in peril. n/a

Ndiaye: Produced the occasional piece of skill and flash of quality. Had a second-half chance. 6

McBurnie: Gamely shouldered on despite his hernia issue. Good in defence and rattled post late on. 7

Substitutes: McAtee (Norrington-Davies 12). Booked for a challenge on Dabo which the hosts weren’t happy with. 6

Fleck (Doyle 80). Made his return against his old club. 6

Sharp (Basham 88).

