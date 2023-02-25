Which Sheffield United players made the difference in 1-0 win over Watford? Player ratings

It was nervy at times, but the Blades got the job done to get back on track of consecutive defeats.
Wes Foderingham – actually did not have much to do, despite the ominous feelings about Watford 6
Anel Ahmedhodzic – got caught a couple of times defensively 5
John Egan – only one real moment when he was called upon but his defensively block on Ismaila Sarr was brilliant 7
Jack Robinson – did well to keep Watford's forwards quiet 7
Jayden Bogle – another good performance from the wing-back 8
Sander Berge – got forward well in the second half 7
Oliver Norwood – the Blades were able to use him more in the second half 7
John Fleck – a good shift on his first start since November 6
Max Lowe – uncertain display and fortunate not to conceded an early penalty 5
Iliman Ndiaye – some really good work in the build-up without managing to find a finish 7
Oli McBurnie – an excellent performance from the striker 8
Substitutes:
Tommy Doyle (for Fleck, 61) – added extra quality to the midfield 6
Ben Osborn (for Lowe, 61) – improved things at left wing-back 5
Billy Sharp (for McBurnie, 79) – held the ball up well in his brief cameo 5
Daniel Jebbison (for Ndiaye, 90) – N/A
Not used: Davies, Basham, McAtee