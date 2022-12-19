Which Sheffield United players rated highly and who struggled in 2-1 win at Wigan Athletic?

Sheffield United recorded a sixth win in seven matches to keep up the pressure on Championship leaders Burnley but it was not as comfortable as it ought to have been.

The Blades kindly let their hosts back into the game after goals for John Egan and Billy Sharp, but were able to see out a 2-1 win.

Wes Foderingham – in both halves his glovework was not what it normally is, and he presented a chance to Nathan Broadhead to make the game less comfortable than it should have been 5

Anel Ahmedhodzic – an air kick just before the goal was a warning of what was to come as Sheffield United just lost some concentration, but he also made a vital interception late on 6

John Egan – a good headed goal to open the scoring 7

Ciaran Clark – his highlight was a comedy moment when he literally had the shirt ripped off his bag and ran back waving it furiously at the referee in his hand 6

George Baldock – might have conceded a penalty for handball had referee Dean Whitestone been in a different mood 6

Sander Berge – a big part of Sheffield United's first-half threat, but when presented with an excellent chance his finish was too weak 7

HIGH ON CONFIDENCE: Sheffield United forward Iliman Ndiaye (right) battles for possession with Wigan Athletic's Tom Naylor

Oliver Norwood – put his corner in the wrong place but it did not stop Egan scoring, another good midfield performance from him 7

Enda Stevens – fortunate to escape a second-half booking 6

James McAtee – got forward well at times but for his own good, he could do with showing more second-half stamina 7

Iliman Ndiaye – really has come back from the World Cup brimming with confidence 8

Billy Sharp – a lovely finish for his second goal in as many post-World Cup games and some clever link-up play 8

Substitutes:

Oli McBurnie (for McBurnie, 79) – the play was mainly down the other end when he came on 5

Tommy Doyle (for McAtee, 79) – re-energised the midfield 5

Reda Khadra (for Ndiaye, 87) – N/A

