Which Sheffield United players rated highly and who struggled in 2-1 win at Wigan Athletic?

Sheffield United recorded a sixth win in seven matches to keep up the pressure on Championship leaders Burnley but it was not as comfortable as it ought to have been.

By Stuart Rayner
4 minutes ago

The Blades kindly let their hosts back into the game after goals for John Egan and Billy Sharp, but were able to see out a 2-1 win.

Wes Foderingham – in both halves his glovework was not what it normally is, and he presented a chance to Nathan Broadhead to make the game less comfortable than it should have been 5

Anel Ahmedhodzic – an air kick just before the goal was a warning of what was to come as Sheffield United just lost some concentration, but he also made a vital interception late on 6

John Egan – a good headed goal to open the scoring 7

Ciaran Clark – his highlight was a comedy moment when he literally had the shirt ripped off his bag and ran back waving it furiously at the referee in his hand 6

George Baldock – might have conceded a penalty for handball had referee Dean Whitestone been in a different mood 6

Sander Berge – a big part of Sheffield United's first-half threat, but when presented with an excellent chance his finish was too weak 7

HIGH ON CONFIDENCE: Sheffield United forward Iliman Ndiaye (right) battles for possession with Wigan Athletic's Tom Naylor

Oliver Norwood – put his corner in the wrong place but it did not stop Egan scoring, another good midfield performance from him 7

Enda Stevens – fortunate to escape a second-half booking 6

James McAtee – got forward well at times but for his own good, he could do with showing more second-half stamina 7

Iliman Ndiaye – really has come back from the World Cup brimming with confidence 8

Billy Sharp – a lovely finish for his second goal in as many post-World Cup games and some clever link-up play 8

Substitutes:

Oli McBurnie (for McBurnie, 79) – the play was mainly down the other end when he came on 5

Tommy Doyle (for McAtee, 79) – re-energised the midfield 5

Reda Khadra (for Ndiaye, 87) – N/A

Not used: Davies, Basham, Lowe, Bogle.

