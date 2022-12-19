Which Sheffield United players rated highly and who struggled in 2-1 win at Wigan Athletic?

The Blades kindly let their hosts back into the game after goals for John Egan and Billy Sharp, but were able to see out a 2-1 win.
Wes Foderingham – in both halves his glovework was not what it normally is, and he presented a chance to Nathan Broadhead to make the game less comfortable than it should have been 5
Anel Ahmedhodzic – an air kick just before the goal was a warning of what was to come as Sheffield United just lost some concentration, but he also made a vital interception late on 6
John Egan – a good headed goal to open the scoring 7
Ciaran Clark – his highlight was a comedy moment when he literally had the shirt ripped off his bag and ran back waving it furiously at the referee in his hand 6
George Baldock – might have conceded a penalty for handball had referee Dean Whitestone been in a different mood 6
Sander Berge – a big part of Sheffield United's first-half threat, but when presented with an excellent chance his finish was too weak 7
Oliver Norwood – put his corner in the wrong place but it did not stop Egan scoring, another good midfield performance from him 7
Enda Stevens – fortunate to escape a second-half booking 6
James McAtee – got forward well at times but for his own good, he could do with showing more second-half stamina 7
Iliman Ndiaye – really has come back from the World Cup brimming with confidence 8
Billy Sharp – a lovely finish for his second goal in as many post-World Cup games and some clever link-up play 8
Substitutes:
Oli McBurnie (for McBurnie, 79) – the play was mainly down the other end when he came on 5
Tommy Doyle (for McAtee, 79) – re-energised the midfield 5
Reda Khadra (for Ndiaye, 87) – N/A
Not used: Davies, Basham, Lowe, Bogle.