Estupinan has made a brilliant start to his career in East Yorkshire after joining from Vitoria Guimaraes.

When the 25-year-old Colombia international scored his first Tigers hat-trick at home to Coventry City, it took him to seven goals in his first seven games for the club in all competitions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The statisticians have worked out that combined they came from a distance of 33 yards, showing the value of an old-fashioned poacher in an era where genuine "No 9s" have been going out of fashion.

DEADLY FINISHER: Hull City's Oscar Estupinan battles Jack Cork for the ball

Millers captain Wood has been prolific in front of goal too, his four goals all the more remarkable because the centre-back started the season with a record of 14 in 202 league appearances for the club.

Just as importantly, the 37-year-old has been part of a defensive unit which kept three clean sheets in six August matches back in the Championship.

The pair are up against Preston North End centre-back Liam Lindsay and Sunderland forward Ross Stewart.

Estupinan has also been nominated for the PFA award for fans' player of the month, along with Sheffield United's Anel Ahmedhodzic.

The Bosnian's manager, Heckingbottom, is up against Watford's Rob Edwards, Reading's Paul Ince and Dean Smith of Norwich City.

The Blades have been quick out of the blocks this season and particularly devastating at home, where four league matches have seen 11 goals scored and only one conceded, including a 4-0 win over Ince's Reading.

After losing their opening game at Watford, United picked up 14 points from their next six games, and sit top of the early Championship table.