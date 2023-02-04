Who stood out as Rotherham United and Sheffield United went toe to toe in the Championship?

The game was more entertaining than the lack of goals might suggest but both sides defended well to keep chances to a minimum.
Rotherham United (4-3-3)
Viktor Johansson – did what was needed but the players in front of him ensured that was not much 6
Lee Peltier – excellent at right-back and moved inside to good effect 8
Grant Hall – good central defensive performance on his return from injury 7
Cameron Humphreys – used his pace and reading of the game well 7
Leo Hjelde – perhaps had the hardest job of any Rotherham defender with Jayden Bogle on good form 6
Ollie Rathbone – good performance wearing the captain's armband for the first time 7
Conor Coventry – composed in the centre of midfield 6
Hakeem Odoffin – made some good runs from deep 7
Tairque Fosu – a brilliant chip to pick out Odoffin was one of a number of flashes of his ability 6
Jordan Hugill – did a brilliant job of winning flick-ons on his debut, his battle with Anel Ahmedhodzic was just getting tasty when he was substituted 7
Chiedozie Ogbene – the Millers only managed to set him free a couple of times 6
Substitutes:
Conor Washington (for Hugill, 69) – the ball spent a lot of time down the other end when he came on 5
Bailey Wright (for Hall, 69) – did not touch the ball before going off with what looked like concussion. What a debut! N/A
Wes Harding (for Wright, 73) – stood up well to the test 5
Shane Ferguson (for Fosu, 83) - N/A
Not used: Vickers, Bramall, Lindsay.
Sheffield United (3-5-2)
Wes Foderingham – a very good save to deny Odoffin, and alert to snuff out Ogbene 7
Anel Ahmedhodzic – played well but got involved in a bit of unnecessary stuff with Hugill 6
John Egan – so dependable 6
Jack Robinson – a good game for him, he stood up to the physical tests well 6
Jayden Bogle – bright going forward 7
Sander Berge – his passing, especially in the second half, was incisive 8
Oliver Norwood – Rotherham ensured he did not have much impact 6
Ben Osborn – not a game he stood out in 6
Max Lowe – provided the odd bit of penetration, but nowhere near as much as Bogle 6
Iliman Ndiaye – got on the ball a lot in the second half and used it well 7
Oli McBurnie – a few touches of class from the striker 7
Substitutes:
Billy Sharp (for McBurnie, 74) – made some good runs but was well tracked 6
James McAtee (for Osborn, 74) – threatened to find the breakthrough when he came on 6
Not used: Davies, Basham, Coulibaly, Clark, Marsh.