Who stood out as Rotherham United and Sheffield United went toe to toe in the Championship?

Rotherham United and Sheffield United played out a hard-fought 0-0 draw at the New York Stadium.

The game was more entertaining than the lack of goals might suggest but both sides defended well to keep chances to a minimum.

Viktor Johansson – did what was needed but the players in front of him ensured that was not much 6

PROMISING PERFORMANCE: Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie

Lee Peltier – excellent at right-back and moved inside to good effect 8

Grant Hall – good central defensive performance on his return from injury 7

Cameron Humphreys – used his pace and reading of the game well 7

Leo Hjelde – perhaps had the hardest job of any Rotherham defender with Jayden Bogle on good form 6

Ollie Rathbone – good performance wearing the captain's armband for the first time 7

Conor Coventry – composed in the centre of midfield 6

Hakeem Odoffin – made some good runs from deep 7

Tairque Fosu – a brilliant chip to pick out Odoffin was one of a number of flashes of his ability 6

Jordan Hugill – did a brilliant job of winning flick-ons on his debut, his battle with Anel Ahmedhodzic was just getting tasty when he was substituted 7

Chiedozie Ogbene – the Millers only managed to set him free a couple of times 6

Substitutes:

Conor Washington (for Hugill, 69) – the ball spent a lot of time down the other end when he came on 5

Bailey Wright (for Hall, 69) – did not touch the ball before going off with what looked like concussion. What a debut! N/A

Wes Harding (for Wright, 73) – stood up well to the test 5

Shane Ferguson (for Fosu, 83) - N/A

Not used: Vickers, Bramall, Lindsay.

Wes Foderingham – a very good save to deny Odoffin, and alert to snuff out Ogbene 7

Anel Ahmedhodzic – played well but got involved in a bit of unnecessary stuff with Hugill 6

John Egan – so dependable 6

Jack Robinson – a good game for him, he stood up to the physical tests well 6

Jayden Bogle – bright going forward 7

Sander Berge – his passing, especially in the second half, was incisive 8

Oliver Norwood – Rotherham ensured he did not have much impact 6

Ben Osborn – not a game he stood out in 6

Max Lowe – provided the odd bit of penetration, but nowhere near as much as Bogle 6

Iliman Ndiaye – got on the ball a lot in the second half and used it well 7

Oli McBurnie – a few touches of class from the striker 7

Substitutes:

Billy Sharp (for McBurnie, 74) – made some good runs but was well tracked 6

James McAtee (for Osborn, 74) – threatened to find the breakthrough when he came on 6