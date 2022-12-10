Who were the star performers when Sheffield United beat Huddersfield Town?

The Blades dominated the opening first 45 minutes but the Terriers came on strong after the break.
Sheffield United (3-5-2)
Wes Foderingham – the only shot he had to save was straight at him 6
Anel Ahmedhodzic – showed his usual wilingness to take the game to the opposition but was unable to make it count 6
John Egan – again, not really tested 6
Ciaran Clark – a good 90 minutes for him after an injury-hit season 6
George Baldock – got forward well in the opening 45 minutes 6
Ben Osborn – energetic in the centre of the park 6
Oliver Norwood – everything went through him in the first half 7
James McAtee – outstanding in the first half but faded after the break 8
Enda Stevens – dealt with Sorba Thomas 6
Iliman Ndiaye – some brilliant stuff from him, carrying over the confidence of his first World Cup 8
Billy Sharp – great finish by the centre-forward 7
Substitutes:
Sander Berge (for McAtee, 65) – the Blades looked better when he came on 6
Reda Khadra (for Sharp, 80) – a lively if brief display as a second centre-forward 6
Oli McBurnie (for Ndiaye, 80) – provided a target 5
Not used: Davies, Basham, Lowe, Bogle.
Huddersfield Town (3-4-2-1)
Lee Nicholls – like Foderingham, far from over-worked 6
Tom Lees – Sharp had some joy down his side 5
Michal Helik – the usual good defensive performance 7
Will Boyle – solid on the left of the back three 6
Kaine Kesler-Hayden – did not let himself down on a rare start 6
Jack Rudoni – gave the Terriers some thrust in midfield 7
David Kasumu – could not really argue when he made way for Jonathan Hogg at half-time 5
Josh Ruffels – did a decent job on the left 6
Sorba Thomas – tried to make things happen throughout 7
Danny Ward – another game without a goal 6
Duane Holmes – pulled in the search for an equaliser 6
Substitutes:
Jonathan Hogg (for Kasumu, 46) – turned the game his side's way 7
Brahmia Diarra (for Holmes, 65) – a positive impact from the bench 7
Tyreece Simpson (for Kesler-Hayden, 78) – promising debut as a targetman 6
Jordan Rhodes (for Ruffels, 78) – Town needed more from him 5
Not used: Jackson, Bilokapic, Ayina.