Who were the star performers when Sheffield United beat Huddersfield Town?

Sheffield United were 1-0 winners over Hudersfield Town.

The Blades dominated the opening first 45 minutes but the Terriers came on strong after the break.

Wes Foderingham – the only shot he had to save was straight at him 6

CONFIDENCE: Sheffield United's lliman Ndiaye

Anel Ahmedhodzic – showed his usual wilingness to take the game to the opposition but was unable to make it count 6

John Egan – again, not really tested 6

Ciaran Clark – a good 90 minutes for him after an injury-hit season 6

George Baldock – got forward well in the opening 45 minutes 6

Ben Osborn – energetic in the centre of the park 6

Oliver Norwood – everything went through him in the first half 7

James McAtee – outstanding in the first half but faded after the break 8

Enda Stevens – dealt with Sorba Thomas 6

Iliman Ndiaye – some brilliant stuff from him, carrying over the confidence of his first World Cup 8

Billy Sharp – great finish by the centre-forward 7

Substitutes:

Sander Berge (for McAtee, 65) – the Blades looked better when he came on 6

Reda Khadra (for Sharp, 80) – a lively if brief display as a second centre-forward 6

Oli McBurnie (for Ndiaye, 80) – provided a target 5

Not used: Davies, Basham, Lowe, Bogle.

Lee Nicholls – like Foderingham, far from over-worked 6

Tom Lees – Sharp had some joy down his side 5

Michal Helik – the usual good defensive performance 7

Will Boyle – solid on the left of the back three 6

Kaine Kesler-Hayden – did not let himself down on a rare start 6

Jack Rudoni – gave the Terriers some thrust in midfield 7

David Kasumu – could not really argue when he made way for Jonathan Hogg at half-time 5

Josh Ruffels – did a decent job on the left 6

Sorba Thomas – tried to make things happen throughout 7

Danny Ward – another game without a goal 6

Duane Holmes – pulled in the search for an equaliser 6

Substitutes:

Jonathan Hogg (for Kasumu, 46) – turned the game his side's way 7

Brahmia Diarra (for Holmes, 65) – a positive impact from the bench 7

Tyreece Simpson (for Kesler-Hayden, 78) – promising debut as a targetman 6

Jordan Rhodes (for Ruffels, 78) – Town needed more from him 5

