Why Chris Basham believes that a trial by video will serve Sheffield United well for their latest test with champions Manchester City

SHEFFIELD UNITED defender Chris Basham has revealed that watching the equivalent of a 'video nasty' will stand the Blades in good stead for Tuesday night's glamour home fixture with Manchester City at Bramall Lane.

A demanding run of Christmas and early New Year top-flight fixtures culminates in the arrival of reigning Premier League champions City, with the Blades having travelled to the Etihad Stadium back on December 29 and also faced runaway leaders Liverpool and Arsenal during a tough spell.

For perhaps the only occasion this season, manager Chris Wilder was critical of elements of his side's play throughout the 2-0 reverse at Anfield on January 2, as the Blades started 2020 with a comprehensive defeat, regardless of the scoreless.

In the aftermath of that, United's players were shown a video which focused on the work-rate and incessant energy of those victorious Liverpool players, with Wilder fulsome in his praise of the Reds performance in his post-match press conference.

Basham believes it will stand the Blades in good test for this evening's encounter against a similarly accomplished City side, who will also most likely comfortably hold sway in the possession stakes.

Basham, who was presented an award by Wilder on Monday in recognition of making 250 appearances for the club, said: "We watched a video on how hard they (Liverpool) worked. They didn’t care who they played against. It was a great meeting that the manager likes to do.

"We sat down after the game and had a video meeting and went over all things you don’t want to see, but have to see.

"He (Wilder) is not scared to call you out either. Boys have to take it on chin and come out fighting."

On utilising those lessons this evening, the Geordie added: "We know we will have to do the horrible stuff well.

"Deano (Dean Henderson) will have to be on his top game and when we get on the ball, we must try and have that composure and play percentage football, make their defenders defend and create that one opportunity that someone can put on back of the net.

"We have got to be so focused, especially in this league. Concentration levels are the difference. You cannot switch off or the ball will be in the back of net. It is so tough to play against some of the top players."

