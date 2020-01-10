Why Chris Wilder signed a new Sheffield United deal

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has signed a new four-and-a-half-year contract to keep him at the club until the summer of 2024.

Wilder has guided his boyhood club to eighth place in the Premier League, having taken over in May 2016 when the Blades were in League One.

“Naturally, I’m delighted to sign a new deal until 2024 and commit to the club that is close to my heart,” Wilder told United’s website.

“I am grateful to (club owner) Prince Abdullah for taking the initiative and offering this contract. We’ve had a great few years and hopefully we can continue the upward curve - let’s see how far we can go on this journey.”

United hold an option to extend the deal by a further year, while assistant manager Alan Knill has also agreed a new contract.

Wilder and Knill led the South Yorkshire side to the League One title in their first season at Bramall Lane before finishing second in the Championship last season to end the club’s 12-year exile from the top flight.

Blades owner Prince Abdullah said: “Chris has played an integral role in our recent and current success and we want him at the helm in the future, driving us forward, hence the new long-term contract.

“He is a dynamic leader, with whom the supporters connect and it is important that we have someone of his stature leading this club on the field.

“Securing the signature of Chris was paramount and underpins all the plans we have for the club over the next few years.”