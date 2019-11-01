Why Chris Wilder thinks Sheffield United will be better for Arsenal win

Chris Wilder expects to see a more confident Sheffield United when they return to Bramall Lane for the first time since their benchmark win over Arsenal.

The televised 1-0 victory was significant because the Blades had gone into the game conscious that they had not been making the most of good performances at home.

But having beaten the Gunners, then followed it up with a 1-1 draw at West Ham United, manager Wilder thinks his team should be a more formidable prospect at home to Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday.

“I've been delighted with all the performances at home,” stressed Wilder. “But from a confidence and belief point of view, to get over the finishing line the way we did was great.

“We deservedly went in front before half-time and we did what he had to do in the second half to see a game out and limit the opposition to very, very little.

“Of course from a confidence point of view you want to play well but you also want to marry that with a positive result.

“We did that and we're looking to have another positive performance backed by the crowd. I'm sure they'll be right behind us in another difficult encounter in the Premier League.”

The danger is that having got themselves up for such a big win over last season's Europa League finalists, there might be a comedown in subsequent games. Although the Blades were a little slow out of the blocks at West Ham, they put in a good second-half performance, and Wilder will be demanding no let-up against the Clarets.

That goes for supporters as well as players.

“The fans are going to be just as important as they have been against Liverpool and Arsenal,” said Wilder. “I know they will look at the stand-out and stellar games but they have to be just as consistent as my players. And I'm sure they will be.”