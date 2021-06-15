Why England striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin owes big debt to Scotland legend

England's Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Picture: PA.

The oldest rivals in international football are set to meet in a crunch Euros clash, with Gareth Southgate’s men buoyed by victory against Croatia as Scotland look to respond to their Group D loss to the Czech Republic.

Sheffield-born Calvert-Lewin is likely to be an impact substitute given he is understudy to England captain Harry Kane having only broken into the international set-up in the autumn after impressing with Everton.

Club great Ferguson has been key to his rise through the ranks and he does not believe the Toffees’ Scottish assistant manager would begrudge him a goal under the arch on Friday night.

“I think he’d be very happy for me,” former Sheffield United striker Calvert-Lewin said. “It’s well known that he’s been a massive influence on me at Everton and he’s just wished me well.

“He texted me before our first game the other day just saying ‘all the best for the tournament’ and he wants me to score regardless of who it is against.”

Asked if he would dedicate a goal to him if he scored on Friday, he said: “I probably wouldn’t do that. But I do owe a lot to Big Dunc and what he’s done for me in my career so far.

“He’s a great fella and people get him wrong sometimes. He’s quite cool and calm and collected so I’m sure he’ll be looking forward to it as much as me.”

Calvert-Lewin is thankful to Ferguson for the extra time he has always put aside for him on the training field, as well as helping to teach him the mental aspect of the game.

That mental strength has helped the 2017 Under-20 World Cup winner become a full international with England, where he may be back-up but always prepared to take his chance.

“For me I just make sure I am ready,” Calvert-Lewin said. “Ready when I am called upon. Harry is the captain of the team and he is the man leading the line at the moment.