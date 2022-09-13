Why Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom will continue to 'nag' players and staff

Or his staff either for that matter.

The Blades' outstanding start to 2022-23, all the more laudable given their shattering disappointment at the end of the previous campaign, has been duly recognised by way of a deserved personal accolade for Heckingbottom, named as the Championship's manager of the month for August.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The grounded Blades chief may have afforded himself a few brief moments of pleasure at the news and be quick to pay due credit to his players, but the feeling will have been pretty fleeting.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom.

The awards that he is interested are bestowed in late spring and not early autumn after all.

He said: "It's the players who get the results but (for) all the staff members, the board, we're just trying to get as many things right as possible.

"I nag and I might wind people up sometimes but that's why. The minute you accept things, you go backwards. It backs up what we've been saying.”

"We're pleased and we'll accept it but we're going to need some more if we're going to stay at the top. Eight more would be nice!"

Saturday's inactivity as football paid its respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II was the latest disruption to their schedule that the Blades have encountered over the past year.

Few clubs were as badly affected - through no fault of their own - by Covid postponements last winter than the Blades, who were stoic about the situation and carried on regardless - to mightily impressive effect in playing catch-up in the second half of last season.

It helps to explain why Heckingbottom remains calm and focused following the latest break in their schedule.

"We've all got our heads around it, it is what it is," Heckingbottom added.

"It's nothing we haven't had before so it won't affect us. Clubs have got good at dealing with the abnormal and we're ready to go."

Last six games: Swansea WDLLDW; Sheffield United DWWDWW.

Referee: D Bond (Lancashire).