Chris Wilder says Sheffield United can take inspiration from Sunday's Championship play-off final.

Wembley will host two teams – Leeds United and Southampton – who 12 months ago were relegated from the Premier League, as the Blades have been now.

But the controversial system of parachute payments which the Football League want to scrap gives clubs leaving the top division a big financial advantage, and Leeds, Southampton and Leicester City – who went up as champions – have shown how quickly fortunes can be turned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I'm looking at Southampton and Leeds, they've bounced back and there'll be a full house at Wembley," said Wilder.

"There were fantastic scenes at Elland Road and St Mary's (for the second legs of their play-off semi-finals) and we have to work extremely hard to get ourselves in the position those teams have."

Not since 2018-19 have none of the relegated teams failed to bounce back at the first attempt. Sunday’s winners will be the seventh of 15 to do so.

A big reason is parachute payments of around £44m to adjust to the huge drop in revenue. Clubs receive a further £36m in year two and teams who have had multiple consecutive top-flight seasons (ie not Sheffield United) get £16.5m in the third year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BOUNCING BACK: Leeds United and Southampton recovered from demoralising relegations to finish in a Championship atop four which also featured Leicester City

Championship clubs receive around £8m in TV revenue, but a new deal for next season is expected to push that closer to £12m.

All 2023-24’s newly-promoted teams came straight back down and Wilder says the Blades must return with better foundations.