Why Sheffield United duo signing up for Premier League return is good news for Paul Heckingbottom

John Fleck and Ben Osborn have signed new one-year contracts in a boost to manager Paul Heckingbottom.
Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
Published 26th Jun 2023, 17:58 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 18:22 BST

With his budget tight and having won promotion to the Premier League last season, Heckingbottom was keen to re-sign as many of his out-of-contract players as possible rather than be forced to find replacements.

Billy Sharp and Enda Stevens were not offered new deals but midfielder Fleck and the versatile Osborn have committed to stay.

Signed on a free transfer in 2016, Fleck is a veteran of two promotions under Chris Wilder, and was a fixture in the team which finished ninth in the Premier League in 2019-20. Last season he became more of a fringe figure but still featured 29 times despite breaking his leg mid-season and suffering complications in his recovery.

EXPERIENCE: Midfielder John Fleck has been at Sheffield United since 2016EXPERIENCE: Midfielder John Fleck has been at Sheffield United since 2016
Signed on the back of the Blades' last promotion to the Premier League, 28-year-old Osborn spent his debut campaign on the fringes but his ability to play a wide range of positions have seen him valued by successive managers.

"I'm delighted that these two will be with us for next season's journey, it is important to have players who know about the Premier League," said Heckingbottom. "Both understand the culture of the club and their experience, professionalism and energy will benefit the group."

The Blades are still waiting to hear back from left-sided centre-back Jack Robinson.

They have recently been linked with Everton's Doncaster-born Mason Holgate. Although the former Barnsley player is right-footed, he has been used across the back line and in holding midfield by the Toffees, including at left-back and on the left of a three.

VERSATILE: Ben Osborn has played a variety of positions for Sheffield UnitedVERSATILE: Ben Osborn has played a variety of positions for Sheffield United
They are yet to make their first signing of the summer.

