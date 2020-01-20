Why Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder believes that Bramall Lane will always be home to returning star Kyle Walker

KYLE WALKER'S professionalism ensures that he will - temporarily at least - be aiming to frustrate his former club on Tuesday evening while representing Manchester City.

But ultimately his heart will never stray too far from Bramall Lane.

Now 29, the Sheffielder's latest visit to a place he knows well will be a strange one for someone who is more used to being resident at S2 among home supporters and cheering on his beloved Blades.

The affiliations he has with his boyhood club and first club remain strong, despite leaving the Lane over a decade ago in the summer of 2009 to join Tottenham Hotspur and start his rise to becoming an established Premier League and international player.

It is why the likes of him and Harry Maguire return to the Lane when club commitments arise - as they still cherish the place where it all began back in the footballing city of Sheffield where a number of ex-players, both red and blue, have made their home in their post playing days.

Blades manager Chris Wilder said: "The amount of people who end up staying in Sheffield, you see the likes of Gagey (Kevin Gage) and (Chris) Waddle from different areas who end up stopping.

"There is definitely a connection between club and ex-players. I have seen it with Jags (Phil Jagielka). He’s been brilliant. He has not played a lot of football for us, but I cannot speak highly enough of him and the effect he is having on the players and the experience he is passing onto the boys who are in first season in Premier League.

"It is the same with Kyle. If he has any opportunity to come back, he does. Harry is the same."

As for the prospect of Walker returning one day to United, he quipped: "Don’t count against it!

"I still see his performances for City and how good they are and his mentality. He has got my number so anytime!

"I might have to have a bit of discussion on his wages. It is like Sunday League isn’t It with the subs! He can wash the kits for us!

"He is a top performer in the top division in the world."