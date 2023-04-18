Why Sheffield United's no-nonsense manager and 'boring' players are proving a winning combination

Transfer embargoes, takeover speculation, injuries by the bucketload – often clustered in one area of the field, a spring wobble as Middlesbrough turned up the heat, there are many ways to describe Sheffield United's season but "easy" is not one.

When Ciaran Clark reaches for that word he is talking about fitting in at Bramall Lane.

Considering he too has been beset by injuries – only seven Championship starts, the last on January 2 – it says a lot for the environment manager Paul Heckingbottom created that the centre-back's acclimatisation was not more difficult.

The Blades have another pressure game on Tuesday, with Bristol City at Bramall Lane. With seven points needed to wrap up promotion and chasers Luton Town and Middlesbrough playing twice before they are next in league action, things could get twitchy but Heckingbottom wants to play it up, not down.

A club mourning former captain Eddie Colquhoun, who died on Sunday aged 78, knows a thing or too about great leaders and it has another in the manager’s office.

The list of things the former Barnsley and Leeds United manager Heckingbottom has got right is even longer than his list of injuries but what he has done best is create a dressing room where players just get on with what they are paid to.

More than once in his pre-match press conference Clark apologises for being boring. Boring is good.

"It's been great, easy, comfortable," says the 33-year-old loanee of his time in the Steel City, which he would like to extend but will not think about until this term is over.

BORING: Ciaran Clark's no-fuss approach is perfect for Sheffield United

"Everyone involved with the club is together. We know what we need to do and if there's anything on the outside we just sort of block it out."

Heckingbottom puts it simply.

"We've had different unsettling things behind the scenes, certain news reports, the embargo, or (issues for) individual players," he says. "We've tried to not hide, not pretend things aren't happening, just meet it face on – how does it affect us, how do we stop it affecting us and let's go.

"It'd be pointless us saying there's no pressure and it's just a game. We wanted games to be bigger and have more on them to practice this."

NO NONSENSE: Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom does not try to hide from pressure or problems

But it is not simple and does not happen by chance.

Some managers are drawn to touchline histrionics and boardroom squabbles, some squads prone to panic. Not Heckingbottom.

I wonder how much he has manufactured the environment and how much is the natural consequence of how a down-to-earth, no-nonsense Yorkshireman lives his life?

"I try not to be anything other than I am," he replies. "I had to learn what I get angry with and what I'm happy with. I'm quite happy with what I get angry with because it stands for good things.

"Then you've got to make sure the people around you are the same.

"It's like water running down a track. If there's any little gaps, it's going to seep out. If everything's going in the same direction and you can tilt it downhill a little bit, it's a force."

The key is players like Clark who have spent too much time for their liking watching, not enough playing.

"While I've got to have a degree of empathy for people you can't feel sorry for anyone because that's not the business we're in," says Heckingbottom. "That happens away from the white line in the office.

"You're dealing with so many individuals but you still want to be consistent. If I behave the same way with every person, it might be interpreted differently.

"You need so much time and resources to get the right people but it's so important. That's why the recruitment department should be heavily invested in. It's how you make the most money – success on the pitch and success in player trading, not shirt sales or season tickets."

Clark is clearly one of the right people, leaping on the chance to praise the man keeping him out of the side, Jack Robinson.

"I don't think he gets the credit he deserves," says Clark. "Similar to myself he goes under the radar, just goes about his job, and he's so consistent. I couldn't be more happy for him, especially with his bad knee injury at the start of the season.

"It is a big squad. You pick up injuries, the team does well and you have to wait your turn. I've been involved long enough to know that,

"I'm just training, doing the best I can to help the team prepare for the games and be ready if called on."

You never know when that will be. As of Monday afternoon, Anel Ahmedhodzic's wife had not gone into labour. Chris Basham has recovered from a back spasm "but could wake up and be the way he was the other day". George Baldock played in Saturday's win over Cardiff City but the different problems posed by Bristol City could point to a solution involving Clark instead.

"We've got no concerns over him starting," says Heckingbottom.

It is a very low-maintenance squad and he is the main reason.

