Why Sheffield United's Paul Heckingbottom gave credit to his Blades side against Birmingham City and was not critical

A raft of international commitments meant that the Blades’ full available squad could only get together on Friday in preparation for the Blues test.

An unstoppable shot from Oli McBurnie put United in front on 64 minutes but veteran Troy Deeney levelled six minutes later with his first goal since December as United were denied a fifth straight win and clean sheet in a 1-1 draw.

Despite the draw, Heckingbottom's side - who welcome QPR on Tuesday - extended their unbeaten league sequence to ten matches. They are a point clear at the summit ahead of Norwich.

Paul Heckingbottom. Picture: Sportimage.

Heckingbottom said: "The players deserve credit for how we have approached that game. We have had one one-hour training session with them.

"We had four players train in the international break. And when Bill (Sharp) and Jayden (Bogle) prepared and played for the under-21s on Tuesday, we had two - Oli (Norwood) and Bash (Chris Basham).

"We got a few other boys in and around it on Thursday and Eags (John Egan), George (Baldock) and Sander (Berge) have played two 90 minutes as well and travelled back."

McBurnie continued his goal glut with his fifth goal in six outings, but a rare defensive blemish, with John Egan playing Deeney onside and the striker left unmarked, ensured Blues went home with a point and extended their unbeaten sequence at Bramall Lane to five matches.

On McBurnie's strike and the leveller, Heckingbottom commented: "I have not seen it back and didn't see how it fell to him (McBurnie).

"I just remember it looking like a clean strike. Everyone said the same, that he took it with confidence and it was a great finish.

"He is in a good bit of form and it's dropping to him in the box and he's taking things off instinct and strikers are similar. When you are playing off instinct, you are usually better."

And on Blues' equaliser, he said: "Especially the nature of the goal and the high standards the lads have set themselves, it stands out when you get one wrong. But we know what we have got wrong and the players know and accept that, but I cannot be critical as we have been getting those things right and getting clean sheets and winning when the margins are so fine.

"We have got in front and gone on and won and people have said how well we have played as moments have made those games winnable for us. Today is a little reminder why we go on about them and are disappointed.